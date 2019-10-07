High Point University has a lot of new buildings on campus – and now it has a brand new chairman of the board.

The school’s Board of Trustees has named Bob Brown, the CEO and founder of the business management consulting firm B&C International, as the new chairman.

Brown, a member of the university’s board for nearly two decades, has a jam-packed biography that lists achievements in a wide variety of areas including education, politics, civil rights, law enforcement and business.

A High Point native, in the 1950s Brown served as a police officer for the City of High Point and then as a federal agent with the US Department of the Treasury, where he focused on cracking federal narcotics cases.

That job took him out of the area, but in 1960, Brown returned to High Point and opened B&C Associates, a highly successful public relations company.

In politics, among other achievements, Brown worked as the Director of Information and Research for the Young Democrats of New York City in the presidential campaign of Senator John F. Kennedy and he also assisted in Robert F. Kennedy’s election to the US Senate.

He has also worked with many prominent civil rights leaders over the years including Martin Luther King Jr.

Brown’s firm has handled race relations and other issues for national companies.

His success in all areas led the Washington Post to call him a “world-class power broker.”

Here’s just a small excerpt from his corporate bio on the B&C International website: “He holds ten honorary doctorate degrees and six national achievement awards. He has also been honored as a recipient of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Award, the Small Business Administration’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the United Way of Greater High Point’s 2002 Alexis de Tocqueville Society Award, The High Point Enterprise 2005 Citizen of the Year Award, the US Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency’s 2006 Abe Venable Legacy Award for Lifetime Achievement, the US Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency’s 2007 National Director’s Legacy Award for Lifetime Achievement and the National Urban League’s 2009 Collins Award. Additionally, Brown is the recipient of the 2010 Executive Networking Conference Trailblazer Award, named in his honor.”

In other words, his fireplace mantle is extremely crowded.

Brown is also the founder of the International BookSmart Foundation – a nonprofit that has shipped over 5 million books and a tremendous amount of educational supplies to Africa. BookSmart has also opened over 300 libraries on that continent.