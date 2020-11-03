The High Point Farmers Market concluded its regular 2020 season on Halloween Day, however, lovers of good food don’t need to be sad.

The city will hold three small pop-up food markets at the High Point Public Library – beginning on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Only plants, produce, baked goods, homemade pet treats, fish, chicken, beef and pork will be available.

At 10 a.m. at that first pop-up market, there will be something special for the High Point Rotary Club, a reading of a proclamation by High Point Mayor Jay Wagner commemorating the 100th anniversary of the club.

Also in honor of that same milestone, the city’s Rotary Club voted to fund the creation of a sensory garden that will be at the High Point Public Library near the intersection of North Main Street and Sunset Drive. Sensory gardens are ones that are meant to appeal to all five senses. For instance, some plants have unusual textures while others make interesting sounds when the wind blows through them.

There will be conceptual drawings of a proposed design of the garden available for viewing at the Nov. 7 pop-up market and those drawings will be on display in the library’s lobby the following week.

Two other pop-up markets will take place this year – on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 19.

There’s another special event as well at the library on Saturday, Dec. 5. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. there will be a “special holiday time,” featuring food, plants and craft vendors. There will also be a food truck and music by Tracy Thornton and his steel drums.

Customers are of course asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing practices. Free face masks are available at the Farmers Market table if you don’t already have one.

Currently, the High Point Public Library building isn’t open to the public on Saturdays.