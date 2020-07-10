There’s no better time than a deadly pandemic to get away to nature, and the Guilford County Parks Department has made that experience at Hagan-Stone Park Campground, at 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Road in Pleasant Garden, more enjoyable with a number of upgrades.

That campground recently received long-awaited renovations including changes to the bathhouse and the playground.

The campground’s brick bathhouse has been upgraded in a number of ways including refinished floors that now have a top-rated epoxy coating.

Bathers who are sweating from a long day of hiking trails will also find fancy new extendable handheld showerheads.

According to the county’s parks staff, the changes are meant to “improve sanitation, increase energy efficiency, and provide greater comfort and easier access for all.”

At the Hagan-Stone Park playground, parks staff has created a safer perimeter barrier and also added “certified playground mulch” to the play surface. So don’t expect to find any of that low-budget uncertified mulch at this playground.

In addition, a ramp was also added to the playground to allow accessibility for visitors with disabilities.

The county has also developed and unveiled an interactive web-based map to give visitors a “more realistic visual representation” of the campsites. The interactive map shows people site-specific details and gives them a chance to plan better for their visit.

Anthony Ellison, the park supervisor, said this week that the new interactive maps should help people enjoy their stay at the park.

“We look forward to offering an improved camping experience,” Ellison said. “The interactive map is a one-stop resource for campers to view the facilities, plan their campsite layout before arriving, and proceed to booking.”

Hagan-Stone Park Campground offers campsites for motor homes, recreational vehicles, trailers and tents. The prices vary depending on the campsite.

The campground at the park is currently open at 50 percent capacity but the playgrounds are closed at this time thanks to the coronavirus.

Reservations can be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 336-641-2090. For more information, prospective campers can also visit http://www.guilfordparks.com.

Visitors can view renovated facilities and the campsites using the new interactive campground map by visiting that same website.