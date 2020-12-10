On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners adopted a broad new order that will impose fines and other penalties for violations of public health orders regarding mask wearing, business capacity limitations and other state and county public health directives meant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The move was made at a special called meeting of the brand new Guilford County Board of Commissioners that now has a Democratic majority rather than a Republican one.
After a lively discussion, the public health enforcement penalties were approved by the board along party lines on a 6-to-3 vote. Republican Commissioners Alan Perdue, Alan Branson and Justin Conrad voted against the move, while the Democratic commissioners – including brand new commissioners Carly Cooke and James Upchurch – voted to implement the extensive enforcement powers.
At the heart of the lengthy document is this: “All Public Health Orders issued during a declared local public health emergency are hereby adopted as the law of the county and shall apply to both incorporated cities and unincorporated areas of the County.” With certain exceptions, “a violation is subject to a civil penalty of $300 per violation for a first assessed violation, $400 for a second violation, and $500 for each additional violation by the same responsible party.”
The new order also allows the county to take more drastic actions such as shutting down businesses for continued non-compliance.
The order and penalties will remain in effect until the local State of Emergency is lifted or until the Board of Commissioners – which is also the Board of Health in Guilford County – rescinds the rules.
The move was pushed largely by Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston, who was elected to that position just two days earlier.
Democrats waste zero time putting their foot on the neck of their citizens. Don’t worry massive increase in taxes and fees are coming. Anonymous phone line to report of fellow citizens….how despotic and unamerican. I’m sure that won’t be abused. Who is going to enforce?
County Commissioners ARE the health board and orders are “Laws” now (‘with certain exceptions’)? Are you licensed medical doctors? What makes you think you can force a treatment on me and my own family? You don’t know my health needs. You don’t know my neighbors’ either! If you proceed, you are guilty of attempting to engaged in unlawful, intentional discrimination. Let’s see how this goes. Consider this your warning:
https://codes.findlaw.com/us/title-42-the-public-health-and-welfare/42-usc-sect-1981a.html
And the hits just keep on coming.
Anyone care to bet on how long it will take before one of the ‘rat members of the Board are caught violating the imperial edict and then does a mea culpa.
“The edicts will continue until morale improves!” The (National Socialist) Democrat Party.
Typical Democratic B. S. In the time of a pandemic!
I will not comply, UNCONSTITUTIONAL..