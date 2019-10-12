Starting on Sunday, Oct. 27, United Airlines will introduce a new aircraft to Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA): the “Bombardier CRJ 550,” one that airport officials are calling “revolutionary” since the aircraft offers more legroom, storage and amenities than any other regional aircraft flying today.

According to airport officials, when United begins offering PTIA customers flights on the CRJ-550 to Chicago O’Hare later this month, that will make PTIA one of the very first airports to offer service on this “first-of-its-kind aircraft.”

The CRJ-550 is the world’s only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating and other premium amenities.

Here are some of the added comforts flyers should delight in:

Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.

A self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.

More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a US airline.

The ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi.

Tickets on the CRJ-550 will be available for purchase starting Saturday, Oct. 12.

Despite the name “Bombardier,” the plane is not expected to carry any bombs.