The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) has been bringing in a lot of visitors for swimming meets and other events recently, and now the GAC is gearing up to host another major event.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and running through Saturday, Nov. 9, the GAC will be packed with big names who’ll be swimming very, very fast. There will also be a large crowd of spectators from Greensboro and from outside the area. The 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series – one of the nation’s most elite swimming competitions – will bring hundreds of the nation’s top swimmers, as well as some international stars in the sport, to compete over the four-day period.

The Pro Swim Series face-off in Greensboro will feature swimmers who will potentially represent Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. At the event, about 400 world-class swimmers will battle it out including world champions and Olympic gold medalists such as Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel.

There will, among the local crowd, be a lot of interest in the North Carolina swimmers on the US National Team, including international medalists Justin Ress and Hannah Moore.

Event promoters say there’s a good chance that those who come out to the GAC to watch the competition will be able to attend autograph sessions and public appearances held by some the sport’s top stars.