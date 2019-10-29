If you have kids and you want them to learn to eat healthy food, be sure to check out the special event on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Children’s Museum in downtown Greensboro. On that day, The Fresh Market is celebrating a “grand re-opening” of its food and shopping exhibit at the museum, called “The Market.”

The first 50 visitors to the re-opening will get free admission to the party courtesy of The Fresh Market. The event will feature fun, education and a giant loaf of bread.

The updated market exhibit will highlight various grocery store careers such as clerk, department manager, store manager and cashier, and will feature messages about nutrition that underscore the importance of eating fruits and vegetables. It will also focus on new products that children might see at the grocery store.

The Market exhibit at the museum helps teach children about food, nutrition and other life skills, such as shopping smart and counting money. In 2007, the Greensboro-based Fresh Market grocery chain refurbished the exhibit and turned it into a miniature version of its flagship store. In order to continue to support that exhibit, The Fresh Market recently gave about $35,000 in cash and services to modernize The Market at the museum – providing a new store design and updating the decor, food, products and fixtures.

The Market will be officially unveiled to the public at the Friday, November 1 grand re-opening ceremony that will be led by Chris Himebauch, the chief Human Resources officer for The Fresh Market, Mary Kellmanson, the chief marketing officer for The Fresh Market and Marian King, the chief executive officer for the Children’s Museum.

Those three and the children will break a giant loaf of bread to commemorate the occasion and all guests will be treated to a variety of refreshments, food samples and live entertainment.

King said this week she’s really looking forward to the event re-opening.

“The Market is one of our most popular exhibits and we know our little visitors will love all the new bells and whistles that The Market has to offer,” she stated in a press release. “The Fresh Market has been a continuous supporter of the Children’s Museum for the past 12 years and we’re so grateful for their partnership.”