They say that everyone loves a parade – however, in the age of COVID-19, any large public event is frowned upon and that includes parades, even boat parades.

While the City of High Point was slated to put on its first-ever Holiday Parade of Boats this year, the pandemic has killed the plan.

On Thursday, Nov.12, the High Point Parks and Recreation Department announced the cancellation of the boat parade at Festival Park, which had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The event was going to serve as something of a kick-off for the holiday festivities for the city. However, as the number of coronavirus cases in the US, the state, and High Point rose, the boat parade became a much less appealing idea for city officials.

Earlier this week, NC Governor Roy Cooper announced a new executive order that would lower the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10 people or less, with some exceptions. While High Point’s boat parade would be outdoors, many public gatherings – inside or outside – are being nixed. It now looks like more and more of the holiday staples that bring large crowd’s together every year may not take place this holiday season.

A promising COVID-19 vaccine was announced this week and health officials are now saying that some health care workers and first responders could begin getting the vaccine next month. However, since mass vaccination of the general public isn’t likely to take place until early 2021, many year-end events like tree lightings and public sing-alongs are in jeopardy.

When the boat parade was announced, boat owners were encouraged to adorn their boats with lights and decorations and take part. Spectators were invited to watch from Festival Park off of Eastchester Drive in High Point, with the parade beginning just after dark.