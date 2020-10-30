On Thursday, Oct. 29, Guilford County announced the details of a grant program approved earlier this month by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The program is designed to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on non-profit agencies and organizations that provide support for economic development and tourism in the area.

The county recently handed out $20 million in federal relief money to the area’s small businesses and now it’s giving out $1 million to the non-profits geared toward economic development. The objective of this new program is to get grants of up to $50,000 in the hands of those non-profit venues and attractions that bring visitors and tourists to Guilford County or support economic development in other ways.

The county commissioners discussed the initiative at length at a work session earlier this month when they noted that places like the Greensboro Science Center were struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic just like local businesses were.

Guilford County is in a better position than most counties in North Carolina to be handing out money because the county got a very generous sum – nearly $94 million – in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. That’s also the source for this $1 million.

The county lists the following eligibility requirements:

Organization is a 501(c)3, 501(c)4, or 501(c)6 organization in good standing with the NC Secretary of State.

Program will benefit individuals living within the borders of Guilford County and isn’t intended for other counties in North Carolina.

Is physically located within the boundaries of Guilford County.

Is engaged in activities that are legal under the law.

Can meet the grant program’s technical requirements including the ability to provide financial records to support the grant request and program validation. (Technical requirements are providing a copy of your IRS Tax Exemption Determination letter and a budget for the use of the requested grant funds.)

Organizations, programs and services that support economic development and/or tourism activities as defined above.

Hasn’t applied for and received more than $50,000 in total from the Guilford CARES Small Business Assistance Program or the Guilford County Non-Profit Organization Grant Program.

Organization was negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Those applying for these grants can find complete information and an online application at www.GuilfordCountyNC.gov.