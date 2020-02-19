On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Sixth District Congressman Mark Walker let it be known who he favors in the District 5 Guilford County Board of Commissioners Republican primary.

Walker endorsed Troy Lawson for the job.

Lawson is a former chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party and former candidate for the NC House of Representatives. In the endorsement, Walker stated that Lawson had been very dedicated in his work for the party over the years and added that Lawson has a great work ethic – something Walker thinks will help Lawson be a good county commissioner.

“What makes Troy Lawson stand out is his diligence,” Walker stated. ”He shows up and he has worked hard for many Republican campaigns, including mine. I have confidence he will continue that approach as a commissioner in Guilford County. Please join me in supporting him in District 5.”

Lawson said Wednesday that he’s delighted to have Walker’s support.

“We’ve worked together over the years,” Lawson said, referring to his time as the chair of the county party. “I think he took a look at the race and decided I would be right for the job.”

Since 2012, the District 5 seat has been occupied by Commissioner Jeff Phillips, who now serves as chairman. Phillips shocked many people by announcing late last year that he would not seek reelection.

In the March 3 Republican primary, Lawson is up against Cyndy Hayworth in the battle to see who gets the right to go up against the Democratic primary winner in the general election in November.

Two Democrats – Macon Sullivan and Carly Cook – are also vying for the chance to run in November.

Hayworth is the operations manager at Phillips’ wealth management company.

Earlier this year, Phillips endorsed Hayworth for the District 5 seat, but Lawson joked on Wednesday that he hopes people realize that a congressman outranks a commissioner. \