The High Point Regional Association of Realtors, (HPRAR) along with the High Point Rockers are partnering to put on the first ever “Rockin’ 5K & Fun Run/Walk,” which will be held at BB&T Point on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will feature, among other festivities, a “1-Mile Fun Run/Walk” as well as the 5K race, with the finish line being home plate of the home of the High Point Rockers baseball team.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the local March of Dimes Chapter and the HPRAR Foundation.

Christian Heimall, the High Point Rockers assistant general manager said the team is pleased to put the stadium to use for a good cause.

“This stadium and our organization were built with the mission to give back to our community,” he stated in a press release this week. “Not only can we do this during the season, but in the offseason as well. Working with Rachel Powell and the folks at HPRAR, we can’t wait to host an exciting day of exercise and community spirit at BB&T Point!”

Powell, with the High Point Regional Association of Realtors, said that her group is also very excited about the event – and about partnering with the Rockers to put it on.

In the press release, she stated: “With the support of our hometown team and our great partners, Providence Realty, Parkwood Property Inspections, Atlantic Bay Mortgage, Allstate, Lindsay Commercial Properties, Allred Realtors, Caliber Home Loans, Cecil and Cecil, Elite Home Inspections, NC Homeowners Alliance of the Triad, and Home Warranty of America, we look forward to making this a yearly event in High Point!”

The 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. on November 2, while the 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Both races will begin on Gatewood Avenue, just outside the main gates, and will end on the field at home plate where those who finish will have their picture taken and be featured on the Jumbotron at BB&T Point.

While the runners are on the course, others can enjoy activities like hatchet throwing, music, food and drinks, as well as the games and attractions at the Kids Zone at BB&T Point.

Prizes will be awarded to the top-three male and female finishers while all racers will receive special shirts and finisher medals.

Registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run/Walk – with a special family four-pack available for $100.

Racers who pre-register can pickup their packets at Sweet Old Bill’s on North Main Street in High Point from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Those interested can visit www.HighPointRockers.com to register.

Any businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact Powell at racheltherealtor7@gmail.com.