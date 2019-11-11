The High Point Rockers and BB&T Point stadium took home a pair of awards this week when the Atlantic League handed out its annual accolades honoring the best things about the league. BB&T Point, the new ballpark in downtown High Point that opened earlier this year, was named Ballpark of the Year by the league, while “Hype,” the Rockers’ rocking horse mascot, was named Mascot of the Year.

BB&T Point, which had a price tag of $36 million, has 4,024 fixed seats and a 360-degree concourse around the field, allowing fans to view the game from any angle. The brand new stadium also features eight suites as well as group catering areas such as the Home Plate Perch and the HPU Vintage Seats. The multi-use stadium has a 2,400-square foot jumbotron in right field and an on-site playground for kids. Other features that Atlantic League voters apparently liked about BB&T Point were the High Pint Craft Beer Room and the Rockers Wear store.

Christian Heimall, the assistant general manager of the Rockers, said the team is grateful to have both the ball park and the mascot selected as the best of the year by the members of the league the Rockers play in.

“We are truly honored to receive these peer-voted awards for 2019,” Heimall stated in a press release sent out by the team on Monday, Nov. 11. “It was a truly successful season on the field for our organization, but these honors show the kind of success we had outside of wins and losses.”

Heimall also thanked Samet Corporation, which led the construction of the stadium, and thanked “all who helped build this beautiful ballpark.”

In addition, he thanked the Randy Carfagno Productions team that helped bring Hype to life.

According to the press release, Hype became a crowd favorite by “being a loveable and goofy foal at every home game at BB&T Point … Boasting a patch on his snout in the shape of North Carolina, and 12 twinkles representing North Carolina being the 12th state in the union, High Point became an obvious stomping ground. “

The team also noted in the release that Rockers fans can already reserve their seats for the 2020 season, which will begin on Thursday, April 30 at BB&T Point with a game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. To do so fans can call (336) 888-1000 or visit HighPointRockers.com.