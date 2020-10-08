Most movie theaters are still closed thanks to the shutdown orders from Gov. Roy Cooper, however, thanks to Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA), that doesn’t mean you can’t take the family out for a night at the movies.

Earlier this summer, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, along with airport staff, began planning to hold a movie night in the airport’s parking area, and this week PTIA announced the name of the movie and the details.

After considering many movies, staff selected “Up,” which will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 7 in the airport’s south long-term parking lot. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. Airport officials are encouraging everyone to arrive early for the event that will generate money for local charities.

Up is a 2009 animated Disney movie from Pixar Studios about a man who attaches thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America. There’s a lot more to it than that, but the Rhino Times is a strong opponent of spoilers.

Registering ahead of time is required. One registration form must be filled out for each vehicle. To register online: http://www.flyfrompti.com/movie-night

The cost is $20 per vehicle, and the proceeds from the event will benefit local Triad food banks. Earlier this year, airport staff was charged with thinking of events the airport could put on in the time of COVID-19 that would help create community interaction and support some good causes.

The capacity for the November 7 movie night is 150 vehicles and registration will be cut off when that number is reached.

“Up,” which is rated PG, was chosen with the help of a social media poll.

Airport officials say people with small children should be aware of “any sensitive content in this movie” before bringing them.

There are, of course, plenty of social distancing rules and other rules that will be enforced.

Attendees are to stay socially distanced for the duration of the event.

Attendees will be required to remain in their vehicle or parking space with the exception of using the portable restrooms.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Those with questions can send an email to skantzk@gsoair.org or visit http://www.flyfrompti.com/movie-night.