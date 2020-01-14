Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) is slowly but surely adding new routes and new services, and, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Allegiant Air announced new non-stop service from Greensboro to Nashville with some one-way fares running as low as $44.

Allegiant, a Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier founded just before the turn of the century, will begin its new nonstop service to the country music capital’s Nashville International Airport from on Friday, June 5, 2020. To celebrate the new route and to bring some attention to it, the airline is offering the promotional fare on limited seats for tickets purchased by Thursday, Jan. 16, for travel by Monday, Aug. 17.

Drew Wells, Allegiant Air’s vice president of planning and revenue, said in a press release that the airline expects the well-known city to be a big draw.

“We are thrilled to offer this new service in Greensboro,” Wells stated. “We’re certain that folks will enjoy getting away to experience Music City’s exhilarating nightlife and indulge in the city’s delectable cuisine.”

The new route between Nashville and Greensboro, which will be seasonal, will operate twice a week. Flight schedules and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Another person delighted with the new route is PTIA Executive Director Kevin Baker. Baker said that area passengers have wanted to see this route in place for a long time so he expects it to be a popular one.

“We believe that it will be great for our market,” Baker stated in the press release announcing the new route. “Like all new service, we have to use it or we will lose it, so we encourage the community to visit Nashville this summer!”

Allegiant Air, which is owned by a broader-based travel company, currently serves more than 450 routes across the US and it typically offers airfares that cost significantly less than the average price for domestic round-trip tickets.