Not A Solution
Dear Editor,
I’m amazed. I live outside the city. I once came to Greensboro frequently. Not so much anymore.
I see the damage done by “peaceful protestors” and certainly don’t want to be near when they lose their peacefulness as they seem all too often to do.
Then I hear …
We have violent rioters, let’s reduce the police’s ability to control them! That oughta work, don’t you think?
Not me.
Charles Baker
This Is The Big One
Dear Editor,
Some will not get this reference, but the best way to describe the current status of the progressive left is to remember the old TV show Sanford and Son. When something went horribly wrong for Fred Sanford, he would grab his chest and stagger around like he was having a heart attack, crying, “I’m coming, Elizabeth. This is the big one!”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed, creating not just an opening on the Supreme Court but adding a major concern for the progressive left. They’re suddenly faced with the very real possibility that the Supreme Court, their last great hope for undermining the Constitution, is about to slip from their grasp, possible for at least the next 10 to 20 years, unless they can gain the majority in the legislative and executive branches and pack the court by expanding the number of justices.
I’m not diminishing Justice Ginsburg or her accomplishments. Although I disagree with 99 percent of her decisions, I admire her for her determination and the fight she had to make to achieve the position on the court.
With her passing and the timing of it, kerosene has been thrown on already very hot, smoldering embers. Without a doubt, President Trump and Mitch McConnell are going to move quickly to fill the seat before the election and the members of the (National Socialist) Democrat Party in the Senate are going to scream, cry and throw temper tantrums over the timing of the appointment and how the Republicans would not allow dear leader his opportunity when this happened last.
I’m not too worried about them. It’s their BLM/Antifa/socialist/Marxist/communist foot soldiers, aka “peaceful protesters,” that I’m concerned about. This will become their justification for not just continuing the rioting, burning, looting, destruction and assaults on innocent people and property, but expanding it. And it will all be done at the behest of their handlers.
By the way, Lizzy, I noticed Bunker Joe Biden quoted your mantra accusing President Trump of being responsible for each and every death from COVID-19 in America, saying the data proves it. The next thing you know even the left leaning mainstream liars are calling him out for it saying he took his rhetoric too far. (In other words, he made up a lie and tried to sell it as truth)
Batten down the hatches and ammo up, it’s about to get ugly.
Alan Marshall
Your points are well said, Mr. Marshall, I absolutely agree, that when either of the two leading candidates are presented by President Trump, and approved by the Senate, the Left will go absolutely nuts, and their Minions in the BLM, ANTIFA, and Other Marxist Gangs will turn our country into a furnace. I see this happening only in Democrat controlled cities and states, as the LEFT does not have the guts to attempt to terrorize a Republican Controlled City or State. They fear the retaliation ! But it will be a Hot Fall and Winter in the USA, particularly after Donald Trump is elected by a landslide for a second term !
I don’t get downtown much these days. Did I miss something about more riots downtown? or is Charles referring to the riots from a few months back where some windows where broken and restaurants looted?
Maybe he is taking about Mattress Firm on Lawndale Drive that was burned to the ground. Did they ever catch those peaceful protestors? Did the insurance money pay for the rebuild of the location? Yeah, I thought not.
Do it now, Pres.
Alan, were you in Alamance County on Saturday? Great day for the Trump Train! Choo-choo!
I was out of town attending a national Illuminate meeting finalizing our scheme to re-elect President Trump.
BLM is backed by the dems, If you don’t believe me, go to there web site and click donate,it will take you to Act Blue, Dem donation site.
To be clear and provide more factual information, Act Blue is not a Democratic Party website. It is a registered charitable organization, that yes, does fundraise primarily for causes that align with the organizations values (which are democratic principles like equity).
Hey Rhino, how can you publish this garbage? Literally someone calling for people to stock up on ammunition for what cause? I don’t think it is appropriate for this platform – or any other – to allow people to call to prepare for violence. How do I file a complaint?
“Batten down the hatches and ammo up, it’s about to get ugly.” – Alan Marshall
“And a note to these rioters: Beer bottles are too thick and too small to make effective Molotov cocktails. You are showing to yourselves to be real amateurs.” – Alan Marshall mockingly giving advice on how to make better weapons demonstrating that he is capable of creating and willing to use as he describes “weapons of mass destruction” (on 9/11 nonetheless)
“We are in a battle where the final prize is the soul of America. Like the Civil War (Or will it soon be called the First Civil War?) this is going to form a new America, assuming it survives as a united country.” – Alan Marshall referring to the country in a current state of Civil War, already accepting that violence and war are the states we are in.
“’To arms! To arms! The socialists are coming! The socialists are here!'” – Alan Marshall literally modifying a quote from an old confederate song (also from the revolutionary war) to call for *arms* to fight *socialists*
He KNEW, He LIED and now 199,911 Americans have DIED. 3,247 North Carolinian’s are among the dead.