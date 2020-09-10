Honest Voting a Thing of the Past?

Dear Editor,

Mail-in ballots are now promoted as “the new right to vote” instead of the media looking at the facts, such as ballot harvesting and voter fraud. Absentee ballots require verification while mail in ballots do not. The people of N.C. voted for voter I.D. and a Democrat judge overruled the will of the masses. People already have doubts about a true to vote election. Many across the country are concerned as the Democrats show very little regard for our democracy and having a true fair voting process. Democrats reach new lows weekly and there is never any shame in doing so. Dems now use the virus as an excuse not to go to the polls to vote. As Nancy Pelosi stated, “If you go to the polls to vote you’ll die.” A true Democrat ploy to steal the election. The only mail-in option across the country should be absentee only; you must request an absentee ballot. We’ve reached a point that an honest true vote is a thing of the past. By the way, I’m a registered Independent and I don’t like some one casting an illegal vote to knock my vote out.

Ed Byrum

Lee Haywood Cares About Education

Dear Editor,

We need more people in Washington who will tackle our nation’s problems and work towards their solutions, including our education system.

Lee Haywood is in favor of a common sense approach to what ails our schools including allowing parents to choose the school of their choice and that will take care of the individual needs of their children. He thinks that the quality of a child’s education shouldn’t be determined by their economic status or zip code. He is also in favor of giving the states more influence in our education system instead of letting our federal government determine what is best for our students.

Lee will go Washington and fight to eliminate the bloated bureaucracy that works to drop our schools down to the lowest common denominator instead of striving to promote excellence from our next generation.

Lee cares about our children and their education and I urge everyone to vote for Lee Haywood for Congress.

Jacque Perkins

‘Peaceful Protests’ Escalating

Dear Editor,

“Peaceful protestors” swamped at least one restaurant in NYC recently, and I mean literally swamped. They got in the face of patrons, causing them to flee in fear. In another incident, BLM invaded a restaurant and demanded people raise their fist in support. One woman dared to defy them and was targeted. I am willing to bet a number of those that did raise their fist did so out of fear, not support.

In Riotla – I mean Portland, they have graduated from commercial grade fireworks to actual weapons of mass destruction, i.e. Molotov cocktails. The ironic thing is that one of the rioters was a victim of their own weapons, the result of letting children play with fire. But seriously, a Molotov cocktail is in essence homemade napalm, if made right. And napalm sticks to whatever it hits, making it very effective as a weapon. So let’s hear from those that support and justify the action of these “protestors” as the mainstream liars insist on calling them.

The very last resort to restore order to this country is for the federal government to step in. That is something I do not advocate at this time. Over and above the fact that is political suicide, as a constitutionalist I don’t want the federal government involved in something that should be being handled by the state. Note I say ‘should be.” Some blue states and cities have chosen to instead let anarchists and Marxists terrorize and extort their citizens and burn, loot and destroy the property of the people they lord over. This is a modern version of “taxation without representation” with the term “representation” meaning providing the proper level of law enforcement and safety, thus allowing those taxpaying citizens to exercise the words of Thomas Jefferson from the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

(Note to a particular person, in answer to your earlier question, “Which rights were given by God and which were written by man?”, here you go: “…that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” I think that pretty well covers it all.)

How much longer before ordinary people say enough is enough?

Alan Marshall