Honest Voting a Thing of the Past?
Dear Editor,
Mail-in ballots are now promoted as “the new right to vote” instead of the media looking at the facts, such as ballot harvesting and voter fraud. Absentee ballots require verification while mail in ballots do not. The people of N.C. voted for voter I.D. and a Democrat judge overruled the will of the masses. People already have doubts about a true to vote election. Many across the country are concerned as the Democrats show very little regard for our democracy and having a true fair voting process. Democrats reach new lows weekly and there is never any shame in doing so. Dems now use the virus as an excuse not to go to the polls to vote. As Nancy Pelosi stated, “If you go to the polls to vote you’ll die.” A true Democrat ploy to steal the election. The only mail-in option across the country should be absentee only; you must request an absentee ballot. We’ve reached a point that an honest true vote is a thing of the past. By the way, I’m a registered Independent and I don’t like some one casting an illegal vote to knock my vote out.
Ed Byrum
Lee Haywood Cares About Education
Dear Editor,
We need more people in Washington who will tackle our nation’s problems and work towards their solutions, including our education system.
Lee Haywood is in favor of a common sense approach to what ails our schools including allowing parents to choose the school of their choice and that will take care of the individual needs of their children. He thinks that the quality of a child’s education shouldn’t be determined by their economic status or zip code. He is also in favor of giving the states more influence in our education system instead of letting our federal government determine what is best for our students.
Lee will go Washington and fight to eliminate the bloated bureaucracy that works to drop our schools down to the lowest common denominator instead of striving to promote excellence from our next generation.
Lee cares about our children and their education and I urge everyone to vote for Lee Haywood for Congress.
Jacque Perkins
‘Peaceful Protests’ Escalating
Dear Editor,
“Peaceful protestors” swamped at least one restaurant in NYC recently, and I mean literally swamped. They got in the face of patrons, causing them to flee in fear. In another incident, BLM invaded a restaurant and demanded people raise their fist in support. One woman dared to defy them and was targeted. I am willing to bet a number of those that did raise their fist did so out of fear, not support.
In Riotla – I mean Portland, they have graduated from commercial grade fireworks to actual weapons of mass destruction, i.e. Molotov cocktails. The ironic thing is that one of the rioters was a victim of their own weapons, the result of letting children play with fire. But seriously, a Molotov cocktail is in essence homemade napalm, if made right. And napalm sticks to whatever it hits, making it very effective as a weapon. So let’s hear from those that support and justify the action of these “protestors” as the mainstream liars insist on calling them.
The very last resort to restore order to this country is for the federal government to step in. That is something I do not advocate at this time. Over and above the fact that is political suicide, as a constitutionalist I don’t want the federal government involved in something that should be being handled by the state. Note I say ‘should be.” Some blue states and cities have chosen to instead let anarchists and Marxists terrorize and extort their citizens and burn, loot and destroy the property of the people they lord over. This is a modern version of “taxation without representation” with the term “representation” meaning providing the proper level of law enforcement and safety, thus allowing those taxpaying citizens to exercise the words of Thomas Jefferson from the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
(Note to a particular person, in answer to your earlier question, “Which rights were given by God and which were written by man?”, here you go: “…that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” I think that pretty well covers it all.)
How much longer before ordinary people say enough is enough?
Alan Marshall
Alan, while I feel for the innocent people in these cities, one must remember the majority voted for and elected the idiots that are failing them. The ballot box is the only way that this problem will be solved unless the federal government intervenes. I am concerned that at some point, the mayors and governors in these areas will tell the federal government that they expect a bailout. If the demonic party is in power, those of us who pay federal taxes will finance the restoration of these burned out areas because they are run by the same political party that does not have the courage to stand up for law and justice.
These days we need more people that will both stand up to law enforcement and stand up for it. No one seems willing or able to carve the niche.
“Law and order” is just a dog whistle to say stay in your lane, even if it’s full of traffic.
Just curious, who did you think the bad guys were in Star Wars? It certainly couldn’t have been the law and order Empire…..
My two cents is that the Leftist Dem cities & states should wallow in their own filth. Federal help should be rendered only if asked for. And then, quickly and decisively. Arrests, convictions, active jail time, and restitution.
These terrorists wouldn’t get in other people’s faces if they were acting alone, or unmasked. They go where they think they can get away with it. There is no way to discuss anything with people who have been trained to hate you. There is only one way to neutralize a bully.
Thanks again to the Liberal Media, Academia, and the Socialists.
What way is that, Miller? Arresting the bully? Conviction the bully? I think you are actually suggesting violence against the person you *think* is bullying you. You know, fight hate with hate.
You live in a Dem governed state posting on a publication in a Dem run city and county. So you just want it to be filthy? Interesting take.
You’re an idiot, Alan. Thomas Jefferson sure wrote those words, while also enslaving black people. You know, because enslavement is certainly how they wanted to pursue happiness and have liberty. I guess this was the only way like-minded people (like Alan, AB, Wayne, John, Curt, Edward, did I leave anyone out?) could make up for there insufficiencies, by claiming they are better endowed than others. Of course in this case you were endowed with privilege and not a spine or set of balls.
The words themselves can point to a goal to aspire to, can’t it? That’s what the March on Washington was about. That’s what the Civil War and Reconstruction were about, too. That’s what electing the 44th president, twice, was about.
I find it fascinating how people take their norms and standards of today and apply them to different times or people. Have you ever heard the term “ugly American”? It’s a term used to describe someone (generally an American) who looks at another culture or people and judges them according to how and where they live. This, I believe, is the BLM/Marxist/Antifa game plan.
When the whole tearing down of statues began it was directed at those who were slaveholders. And to some extent I can understand why some people would have the feelings they do. But soon it began to spread like an out of control wildfire. The BLM/Marxist/Antifa mobs intent on destroying this country found the chink in the armor that makes us a free country and are exploiting it. Destroy/rewrite history and you destroy/remake a country. Even a blind person can see how the BLM Marxists have divided this country and are slowly remaking it into what THEY want.
President Lincoln said it best in his speech accepting the REPUBLICAN nomination for President against DEMOCRAT nominee Stephen Douglas…”A house divided against itself, cannot stand.” By the way, this also comes from Matthew 12:25, “But Jesus knew their thoughts, and said to them: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”
Make no mistake, slavery is wrong. It was wrong then and it is wrong now. Had I lived in that time I would have been a rabid abolitionist. I would have leapt at the chance to join the Underground Railroad. And an overwhelming number of Americans also believe it was wrong.
BLM is creating and propagating the chaos for its own purpose. The organization doesn’t care about black lives. They only care about their agenda and the power it brings them.
***Have you ever heard the term “ugly American”? It’s a term used to describe someone (generally an American) who looks at another culture or people and judges them according to how and where they live.***
You mean how you take the words of a culture and people of roughly 250 years ago and apply it to a very different and culture and people the live here as citizens today? If you were a doctor I imagine you would have taken to hypocritic oath.
Get in your time machine and go be an abolitionist. Or realize that today there is still social and economic enslavement and servitude and do something about that. As a reminder, slavery is still legal in the United States as a punishment for crime. So it hasn’t actually been abolished.
Ed, did you see the video of a U-Haul truck backing up somewhere ib California and dumping hundreds of bags of mail? They also reported finding another pile about a mile from that one.
But hey, according to some we are tin foil hat wearing kooks
Yes Alan, I have seen two or three videos of this CRIME. I feel that the individuals who did this are in fact supporters of the domestic terrorists, and Liberals themselves who feel that they are above the law, and have a UNION to protect them. I am NOT Anti Post Office, I have a Step-son and a Son-in-law (who retired from the postal service with 30+ yrs of service). But I am against using the service that you supply to gain a political advantage. If the postal service was “Privatized” then merit alone would be the reward, and cronyism would be mostly eliminated.
With his 19-year old sorority voice, Eddie shouted from the rooftops, “Um… like, I feel as though it was maybe not very nice for someone to throw away mail in the trash and, you know, it obviously had to be a terrorist. My feelings are importaaaaaannnnnnt!”
Glad you feel that way. I’m sure someone will be charged and prosecuted if there’s enough wvidence (after what you feel of course).
Jacob Blake is a lucky man. Before I go any further please understand that I have no sympathy whatsoever for this punk. He is lucky to be only paralyzed and not dead. If he had not resisted arrest he would not be in this predicament. Therefore, I find it to be the height of hypocrisy that both Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris took the time to go and visit this douche bag in the hospital. Yet, they cannot find the time to go and visit the woman that Blake raped. It just goes to show that only select black lives matter. Just sayin’.
Jim, you are also an idiot and I forgive for not including you in the spineless, ball lacking group listed above.
Jacob Blake was never charged with rape. Take a minute to look up any sort of information. Like me for instance looking up arrest records in Carolina for James Bailey…
#1 LARCENY – MISDEMEANOR
#2 ROBBERY WITH FIREARMS OR OTHER DANGEROUS WEAPONS
#3 WEAPON – POSS BY FELON OF FIREARMS ETC. PROHIBITED
#4 CONSPIRACY
That’s Jim Bailey for you…. thief, felon, and actively commits conspiracy! He’s not just a theorist, he’s a clinician.
I’m no lawyer, but you might want to be careful of what you post. You are implying this James Bailey is the one with the criminal you quoted.
I believe tgat might be slander.