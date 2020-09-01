Biden Will Bring Light To The Darkness
Dear Editor,
These are trying and dangerous times in which we live. Our ship of state is being buffeted by gales of hate and discord that renders us rudderless as we drift without purpose or any plan to right the ship.
But the winds of change are blowing, bringing hope and steadiness to the turmoil we Americans have endured for the last three-and-a-half years. The faces of change are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, two proven leaders who embody the very core values to set us on the right course: trust, honesty, integrity, competence, focus, purpose, character, compassion, patriotism and a deep and abiding belief in the worth and dignity of all those who call these United States home. The light they bring will overcome the darkness.
Bob Kollar
Conspiracy Theories?
Dear Editor,
It’s been reported a black man in Georgia “felt compelled” to go out and stab a white man after watching a series of videos of police shootings online. He walked into an Auto Zone, was greeted by the employee and proceeded to stab the employee in the neck and torso seven times. So where are the mainstream liars on this? Where are the protest and riots? Oh, that’s right; it doesn’t fit the leftist agenda.
In Colorado a black man screaming “Black lives matter” stabbed a white man in the torso. When confronted by police he admitted to it and demanded the police shoot him. Fortunately, it’s being treated as a hate crime (but… but… but he’s a black man. He’s not allowed to be charged with a hate crime.)
In South Carolina a stepfather was shot in the head twice, execution style. His stepdaughter was also shot and killed and another individual wounded by a black man who had rear ended the man’s car. Again, where are the protestors and riots? Where are the mainstream liars with wall to wall coverage?
People leaving the president’s speech were accosted, assaulted and harassed by lawless, Marxist/socialist/communist animals. They have become embolden enough to even assault police officers trying to protect a U.S. senator. And the ‘rat mayor of DC seemed to have understaffed the security detail that was assigned there. And there is apparently evidence that outsiders were bussed in to participate in the violence.
And before you start screaming conspiracy theory, explain this report
Kenosha Police got a tip about some suspicious vehicles. They checked and found a black school bus, a bread truck and a tan minivan with out-of-state plates. They followed to a gas station where officers observed occupants exit the bus and the bread truck and attempt to fill multiple fuel cans.
Suspecting the individuals were preparing for criminal activity related to civil unrest in the city, the officers exited their vehicles, identified themselves and detained the occupants of the bus and the bread truck. The driver of the minivan tried to pull away, police said, but the vehicle was stopped and officers forced their way inside and arrested the occupants. Inside the vehicles they found illegal fireworks, helmets, gas masks, protective vests and suspected controlled substances.
So, go ahead. Please continue to tell us these are conspiracy theories.
He’s up, he shoots. Oh, it’s swatted away.
Alan Marshall
Can someone do an in depth investigation into the waste of tax payer money that goes on in Guilford County Schools, especially in Food Service. Again GCS is throwing away food prepared to hand out today for 150 students and end up serving only like 30. Adults are picking up the food, not required to provide the students ID number for the meal and only have to tell the Food Service personnel how many meals they need. Go get food yourself at any school tomorrow if you don’t believe me. It’s time GCS has a complete independent audit of the fraud that goes on. This does not even take into account brand new school books never unpacked and thrown away. It’s time to clean this swamp up.
I wonder what Bob Kollar and his Dem griefs will like it Crazy Joe were to be elected Prez(I mean that sarcastically) ,first thing joe will do is take away the tax cuts Trump put in .Then he is going to raise taxes on the middle class ,if there is one left when he finishes with his tax increases.All the businesses that left when Obama and Joe were elected the last time will Begin leaving the third week of Nov . Our tax rate will be sky high with all the giveaways that Joe is promoting. The looting will get worse and the virus will still be with us.
@Rich, why don’t you try READING the RNC’s platform where his tax proposals are laid out. I will assume you did and It must be nice to make over 400,000 a year and have to worry your precious tax cut will go away. Well, boo, hoo, hoo. Ask me if I care. No where in the proposal is there a tax increase for middle class unless your idea of middle class once again starts at 400,000. As far as re-shoring lost manufacturing jobs he has done nothing and now a worse problem exists. “And recent years’ manufacturing gains were abruptly wiped out by the COVID-19 crisis—with a staggering 740,000 manufacturing jobs lost this year, as shown in Figure B (BLS 2020). If President Trump wants to take credit for the job growth at the tail end of a decade of recovery from the Great Recession, then he must also own this collapse, thanks to his administration’s mismanagement of the pandemic—including a refusal to organize an effective national response (Scott 2020b). And while the June 2020 data show an upswing in manufacturing jobs, more recent jobs data indicate that the nascent and partial recovery in manufacturing is at risk due to recurrence of COVID-19 in states that have reopened, including many in the South and Western United States (Hannon and Kiernan 2020; WSJ Pro 2020; Bartash 2020).”
@Alan, you are cherry picking murders in the country of blacks against whites? What about whites against whites and black against black and whites against blacks?? The protesting is not about random murders or violence of citizens against citizens. The protests are about POLICE using deadly force against citizens. And the Atlanta looney looks to be charged as a hate crime according to WTVM in Columbus, GA since he admitted to specifically targeting a white male. “The Tuesday morning stabbing of an AutoZone employee in Columbus will likely meet the qualifications to be prosecuted under Georgia’s new hate crimes law passed this summer. 19-year-old Jayvon Hatchett was arrested this week after surveillance images were released by Columbus Police. Multiple tips came in.”
The idiots leaving the Fascist’s acceptance speech deserve what they got, if they were stupid enough to “choose” to walk though protesters. Evidently they chose not to use common sense.
Maybe all those mysterious people in WI where the missing ones that “were on the plane going to disrupt the RNC.”
I am not cherry picking anything. I am pointing out how the mainstream liars only report things that help to meet their agenda, or more to the point the agenda of their lords and masters. What I hear you saying is that black on black crime, in particular where innocent children are being killed, is not as important. There’s no need to protest or riot over dead children unless it’s a police officer that kills them. That is ignorant.
“The idiots leaving the Fascist’s acceptance speech deserve what they got, if they were stupid enough to “choose” to walk though protesters. Evidently they chose not to use common sense.”
Just when I think I’ve seen someone reach rock bottom on how to make a completely, terminally stupid comment, they somehow manage to find a keg of blasting powder. That single statement is dripping with so much venomous hate that it’s almost palpable. That is a statement from someone who has allowed leftist/Marxist doctrine to completely suppress their soul. This is a statement I imagine would come from one of those hardcore members of Antifa and/or BLM that cheered when told a man they politically disagree with was shot down like a dog in the street.
I am truly going to pray for you.
I don’t hate anyone and don’t pray for me. Pray for the 185,000 dead Americans if you have a need to pray. It was totally irresponsible for a public and recognizable figure to walk into the middle of a protest of something he happens to be a poster boy for and NOT expect there to be a reaction. Either the man has no common sense and is stupid or it was done as a publicity stunt. Kinda like the whole let me hold up a bible stunt, but he had the army clear the streets first (no kahunas you know).
Lizzy, THEY’RE STILL AMERICANs! She screamed as she defended the rioters and looters! Remember Lizzy? But anyone that doesn’t lie cheat and steal aka the dumbacRAT Party doesn’t have the same rights as your peaceful protesters. You dopes are deranged! TDS is a real diagnosis. Maybe you should turn off the Communist News Network and you’ll begin to realize how stupid you’ve been… sorry I forgot… you can’t fix stupid.
Bob, You mentions Joe Biden and Lamala Harris but then went on to describe two completely different people.
My mistype…..Kamala Harris
AT
Animals:
Unfortunately, people who choose to commit acts of senseless violence are often called “animals.”
Animals are creatures of instinct and deeply connected to the natural world in ways that humans have long-since lost. In the main, they fight or kill to survive or to protect themselves and their young. Sadly, animals are sometimes mistreated and forced to fight and kill by profoundly unconscious people (dog fighting, cock fighting, bull fighting, etc).
Animals do not kill for sport, revenge, or a “cause;” they do not burn, loot, riot, hold grudges, plot violence, or cast blame. Those pursuits are solidly in the human realm of ego indentification and unexamined behavior.
Animals, great and small, have much to teach us if we are receptive to their unassuming wisdom.
You make a very good point Ann. I am insulting animals when I use that term describing these inhuman individuals causing and participating in this chaos.
Ann. I can tell your a know it all leftist. Have you ever heard of sparing? Bucks doing for …. wait for it …. FUN!!!!! No more Koolade for this woman!!!! LoL
What country has bob koller been living in. It surely isn’t our America that the socialist Democratic Party wants to totally destroy. He must be living in a deep hole. Maybe like his idol “sleepy joe “. Bob Ayers
Mr. Kollar. The second sentence of your second paragraph contains 12 absolute false descriptions about Biden and Harris. At first, I thought you were being sarcastic. But as I read further, I found out you were serious. In fact, there is not a single word of truth in your statements. It is apparent that you are a socialist at heart. I will be glad to purchase a one way ticket for you to Cuba so that you can enjoy their wonderful system. Why do you think all the people are trying to get in to the US? It is because they come from countries that are so corrupt with socialists that they cannot bear to live there anymore. If all the rest of the true patriots in the country would make this same offer to your constituency, we would finally have a great country again.
Mr. Kollar,
In compiling your list of core values for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris I believe you over-looked a few things:
Joe Biden has a lengthy history of sexually assaulting women throughout the course of his lackluster 47 years as a politician. As you should be aware he has attacked single and married women alike, without discrimination. Most psychologists call this act an attempt to dominate females.
Kamala Harris, on the other hand, slept her way into prominence in San Francisco by dating the California Speaker of the Assembly, Willie Brown, one of the most corrupt politicians California has ever had. Willie Brown was married at the time and was over twice her age (60 vs. 29). Mr. Brown appointed Kamala Harris to two prominent government positions during their time together. He later influenced campaign donors to fund her run for District Attorney, which she won. Willie Brown was so corrupt that even Bill Clinton named him the “True Slick Willy”.
Your core values spoke of trust, honesty, integrity, competence, focus, purpose, character, compassion, patriotism and a deep and abiding belief in the worth and dignity of all those who call these United States home. I think you need to take another look at your list.