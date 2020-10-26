What A Party

Dear Editor,

The Democrat Party of today is not that of John F. Kennedy. It’s the party of godless left-wing radicals whose agenda is to destroy America – to make the country into a godless socialist-communist country.

A vote for any Democrat is a vote for Satan, their father – as Democrats are as evil as Satan.

If Biden is elected – he’ll be gone within six months and anti-white racist radical Harris will be president.

AOC, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff – the anti-America radicals and anti-white racist Corey Booker will take control of the destruction of America.

A vote for Biden is a vote for America’s destruction.

Anthony Chibbaro

Drive Sober

Dear Editor,

Driving impaired kills.

Last year, North Carolina lost 35 people during the week of Halloween, and nine of those deaths were caused by impaired drivers who were drunk, high or under the influence of some other mind-altering substance.

Halloween is an especially dangerous time for drivers and pedestrians, as more young people are out at night on the hunt for candy.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety program is aiming for zero roadway deaths this holiday with our Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign.

Throughout next week, local and state law enforcement will be increasing patrols across the state to catch impaired drivers. But they can’t keep our roads safe without your help.

If your night involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you are a pedestrian, don’t walk impaired.

Remember: It’s never safe to drink and travel. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or call a ride share service.

If you know someone who is impaired by alcohol, a prescription medication, marijuana or another mind-altering substance; don’t let them get behind the wheel. If you see an impaired driver, call 911.

Mark Ezzell

Director

North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program