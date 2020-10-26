What A Party
Dear Editor,
The Democrat Party of today is not that of John F. Kennedy. It’s the party of godless left-wing radicals whose agenda is to destroy America – to make the country into a godless socialist-communist country.
A vote for any Democrat is a vote for Satan, their father – as Democrats are as evil as Satan.
If Biden is elected – he’ll be gone within six months and anti-white racist radical Harris will be president.
AOC, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff – the anti-America radicals and anti-white racist Corey Booker will take control of the destruction of America.
A vote for Biden is a vote for America’s destruction.
Anthony Chibbaro
Drive Sober
Dear Editor,
Driving impaired kills.
Last year, North Carolina lost 35 people during the week of Halloween, and nine of those deaths were caused by impaired drivers who were drunk, high or under the influence of some other mind-altering substance.
Halloween is an especially dangerous time for drivers and pedestrians, as more young people are out at night on the hunt for candy.
The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety program is aiming for zero roadway deaths this holiday with our Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign.
Throughout next week, local and state law enforcement will be increasing patrols across the state to catch impaired drivers. But they can’t keep our roads safe without your help.
If your night involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you are a pedestrian, don’t walk impaired.
Remember: It’s never safe to drink and travel. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or call a ride share service.
If you know someone who is impaired by alcohol, a prescription medication, marijuana or another mind-altering substance; don’t let them get behind the wheel. If you see an impaired driver, call 911.
Mark Ezzell
Director
North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program
*Jaw drop*
did that really get published?
@Anthony, Crazy much?? Wow, can’t wait until you crawl back under your rock on Nov 4th.
Anthony, you have had too much of the Alt Right (which isn’t the republican part of Ronald Regan) Kool-Aid. Sure the Democratic squad have different vision for the country that any Republican would disagree, but to say they are evil and to vote for them is a vote for Satan is tinfoil hat ignorance.
It is the prevalence of that kind of hate and division that our current president has promoted that has pushed myself and others out of the Republican party and to declare independence. Every time someone tries to use fear and divisive language such as yours, it drives away open minded rationale voters from the Republican party.
The Rhino really needs to be more selective in who they choose to publish if they want to be a strong community voice for rationale conservative views and not just another low brow right wing rag.
Trump has killed over 200k because of the virus.
You’re the worst president we’ve ever had.
You’re the most racist (whatever other hyperbolic adjective Biden and his associates have used) ever.
America *was* an idea that it’s *never* (not *once*) lived up to.
No. That side isn’t hateful or divisive at all. I can’t see why rust belt life-long Democrats like my mom are about to vote for the 2nd time for Trump.
Anthony is right on target. Demorats are evil
@terry, that is rich coming from a worshiper of the antichrist.
If you don’t like the observations in the Rhino, go get the n.y. times
I appreciate the reminder that during Halloween there will be more impaired drivers on the road.
Please, don’t drink and drive while impaired and be mindful of your surroundings if out with kids & grandkids.
Be best.
Whine whine whine .