Summerfield Election About Development

Dear Editor,

The Summerfield election is about one thing: Development.

There is a lot of money to be made in our little town. To make our green pastures turn into cash, the land must be raped so our beloved paradise will be paved with commercial and residential developments like that of our Greensboro counterpart.

The goal of incorporation was to avoid city life and preserve a countryside that offered convenient proximity to city amenities, without being assimilated and losing its identity. Our identity is rooted in its history, and I’m reminded of the Revolutionary war patriot James Gillis, heroic young bugler, who was cut down by the advancing enemy right here.

Summerfield is beset by a new enemy; the planned development (PD). I’ve been fighting the PD since 2017, and I am asking you to join me. In the spirit of James Gillis, sound the bugle to let everyone know we are under attack!

Our weapon of war is our vote. Vote against higher density, municipal water and power-hungry politicians for whom Summerfield is just another rung in the political ladder.

Vote Nelson, Dwyer, Olinick, Luther, Schologohm – citizen candidates with knowledge, qualifications, and the earnest desire to serve all the people.

Elizabeth McClellan

Solving The Gun Violence Crisis

Dear Editor,

It is critical that we realize and take to heart that over 1.6 million people have lost their lives in this country due to gun violence since 1968.

With that being so, what can we do individually and collectively to help solve this crisis? One way is to work through our elected officials in Raleigh and Washington to institute the following as suggested by the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship:

Require background checks for all guns sold, including those at gun shows and from online dealers.

Ban military-type assault weapons (hunters don’t need) except to collectors and those guns should have firing pins removed.

Require safe storage of firearms with ammunition kept in a separate and secure location when not in use.

Ban bump stocks that make weapons more lethal. (Hunters don’t need.)

Ban extended capacity ammunition magazines. (Hunters don’t need.)

Keep all guns from the hands of those who are mentally ill and/or have a record of domestic abuse.

Allow courts to remove firearms from those whom they deem are a danger to themselves or others.

Restore federal funding for gun violence research.

Make gun trafficking a federal crime.

Inaction is not an option if we care about the safety of the general public and those we love.

Bob Kollar