Conspiracy Theories
Dear Editor,
So let’s take a stroll down “conspiracy theory” lane.
Russia, Russia, Russia: Not only was this a fake, it’s a generated fake by the Hildabeast and her minions. It’s in CIA Director Brennan’s hand written notes he used to brief Obama on her plan that they were making it all up. One of the primary sources used over and over for the fake file had been on the FBI radar for collusion. Also, it appears high-ranking people in the FBI and possibly the CIA were in fact actively spying on the Trump campaign and actively trying to undermine the election process.
Hunter Biden is a distraction: This one, kind of goes back to the previous subject. According to records, Hunter received a seven-figure check from the wife of the previous mayor of Moscow. They also uncovered other documentation tied to the Ukraine company that paid him high five figures a month for nothing. And they may have found some strings to pull related to China. All this while Daddy was the guy responsible for relations to these countries.
Mail-In ballots: Not absentee ballots. There is a difference. Absentee ballots are secure. Mail-in ballots are wrought with potential fraud in their favor. This is the gorilla in the room. The left and the (National Socialist) Democrat Party are screaming over and over again mail-in voting is safe and there is no proof of fraud to issues.
Really?
“According to the Washington Post, at least 1,000 registered voters in Fairfax County received multiple absentee ballots, while voters in Henrico County and the city of Richmond also received duplicate absentee ballots. Maurisa Potts told WRC-TV that she was shocked to find four ballots in her mailbox recently, two for her and two for her husband.”
“Meanwhile, over 20 percent of the mail-in ballots cast during New York City’s presidential primary in June were disqualified.”
”Voters in New York City are sounding the alarm after several have reported receiving absentee ballots containing either the wrong name and address, or another person’s ballot altogether — and officials estimate as many as 140,000 mismatched absentee mailings were sent out.”
“The Minneapolis Police Department announced Monday that it is aware and ‘looking into the validity’ of voter fraud claims in the city.”
Our republic is on the precipice and this mail-in ballot scam is what is going to send it over the edge.
Alan Marshall
Who’s Scam??
A West Virginia postal carrier pled guilty to mail and election fraud after admitting he changed the political affiliation on multiple voter ballot requests from Democrat to Republican.
Thomas Cooper, 47, admitted to attempted election fraud and injury to the mail Thursday after an affidavit was filed against him in May.
Cooper held a contract with the U.S. Postal Service to pick up mail in three towns in Pendleton County.
In April, per a statement from the Department of Justice, the county clerk found absentee ballot requests from eight voters that were tampered with a black ink pen, five of which had their party affiliation switched to Republican. Three others that had their affiliation already set to Republican were altered, but did not have their political party changed. All ballots were located in Pendleton County.
Bennie Cogar, a West Virginia Attorney General’s Office investigator working on behalf of the secretary of state’s office, said in the affidavit filed in May that Cooper admitted to having tampered with some of the requests he delivered “as a joke.” He did not know any of the voters whose requests he changed.
Despite ongoing accusations about mail-in voter fraud, including those by President Trump, cases have been minimal — and Trump himself has voted absentee. State leaders from both parties have granted more absentee ballots to residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
And let’s not forget:
“based on at least a hundred and seventy-two interviews and tens of thousands of pages of records—that the election had been tainted by a “coordinated, unlawful, and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme.” At the center of the scandal was the Republican operative Harris had employed in Bladen County, Leslie McCrae Dowless, whose operation, according to investigators, included filling out at least a thousand mail-in-ballot requests, many without voters’ knowledge, and deploying a team of friends, family members, and other associates to pose as election officials and collect them. Votes for Democrats were allegedly tossed out, and everything else was cast—or altered—for Harris.”
Bottom line, voter fraud is a crime of choice. If you choose to vote more than once, then you are a criminal and it doesn’t matter what party you are.
Our elections are secure…no problem..NOT!!!!!
Call this story a conspiracy theory, I dare you.
Days after computer theft from Philly elections warehouse, reporter strolls inside, walks by rows of voting machines — with no one else around
The reporter said he roamed the warehouse unattended for several minutes before being asked to leave
Dave Urbanski
After a report in a major newspaper of stolen computer equipment from a major U.S. city’s elections warehouse, one may be inclined to conclude that the premises would be buttoned up a bit afterward.
But apparently that wasn’t the case at Philadelphia’s elections warehouse — at least not on Thursday when WHYY-TV reporter Max Marin said he was able to enter the facility with no problem, walk past rows of voting machines, and just hang out all by his lonesome for several minutes while recording the breach on his cellphone:
Marin wrote that he “strolled past hundreds of voting machines, various boxes, and other unidentified equipment without seeing other people.”
“Eventually” he “stumbled upon a staffer in an office, who said press was not allowed in the building and escorted the reporter to the door, locking it behind him. The staffer declined to answer questions about security, or answer why it was so easy to enter. No security cameras were immediately visible, either inside or outside the building,” Marin added.
He also noted in his report that upon leaving the warehouse, a guard was visible at the other side of the building and more staffers arrived at the facility later, with one taking up a station outside the door.
What’s the background?
The Philadelphia Inquirer noted earlier this week that the items stolen were a laptop belonging to an on-site employee for the company that supplies the voting machines and several memory sticks used to program the machines. The paper said the theft sparked a “scramble to investigate and to ensure the machines had not been compromised.”
City officials privately expressed concern that President Donald Trump and his allies might use news of the theft to cast doubt on the integrityof the city’s elections “in light of false claims and conspiracy theories he cited during Tuesday’s presidential debate,” the Inquirer reported.
The paper added that officials “initially refused to confirm the theft or that an investigation had been opened. They only did so after The Inquirer informed them it would be reporting the incident based on sources who were not authorized to publicly discuss it.”
Far-left Mayor Jim Kenney weighed in, telling the paper in a statement: “I have immediately committed to making necessary police resources available to investigate this incident and find the perpetrators. I have also committed to the city commissioners additional resources to provide enhanced security at the warehouse going forward. This matter should not deter Philadelphians from voting, nor from having confidence in the security of this election.”
Yet the WHYY reporter still got inside in the wake of Marin’s report of lax security at the warehouse, he said
Deputy Commissioner Nick Custodio told him a security guard should have been stationed outside the door he walked through — but didn’t know if the guard was supposed to be there 24 hours or only during operating hours.
Custodio works for the Office of City Commissioners, which oversees elections in Philadelphia, and told WHYY he would address the situation.
In response to the theft and Marin’s breach of the warehouse, city spokesperson Mike Dunn told the station new safeguards would include:
• Greatly increasing the number of security personnel stationed at the site (24/7);
• Adding a round-the-clock police presence;
• Instituting a strict logging procedure for anyone entering and exiting the buildings;
• Enforcing strict adherence to the current policy
Alan, the haters of the constitution aka the socialist dumbacRAT party (oxymoron) have been trying to steal the highest seat in land since 2016. These crooks think they have figured out a way with these mail in ballots and these Communist run election boards extending the acceptance deadline for their Mail in scheme. Lizzy and the libtards keep screaming about it so you know it’s their big big plan and anytime someone says anything about they get defensive. The facts don’t matter to Lizzy and her socialist/Marxist leaders. Lizzy always distracts and deflects instead of disproving the facts FACTS that you have stated above. FACTS Lizzy! Keep bringing them Alan. It brings me great pleasure to see Lizzy and the other commies take off on the side roads defending criminal activity while screaming SOCIAL JUSTICE! What a hoot. Thanks again Alan Marshal.
Thank you Capt.
While I won’t dispute that there are SOME on the Republican side that do this as well, when you look at the scale on which they do it compared to the (National Socialist) Democrat Party, it’s almost unnoticeable. These people have whole organizations established just for this purpose.
Additionally, if you look at the teachings of Marx, Lenin, Mao, and others like them, part of the plan for reducing and eventually subverting a country to turn it into a socialist/communist state is to do things like disrupte/intimidate the law enforcement and undermine the confidence of the people in their election processes, thus sowing discontent and doubt in the ability of the elected to perform their primary duty, that being establish and maintain the safety of the citizens and their country.