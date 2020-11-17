Election Laws Should Be The Same For All

Dear Editor,

We are all capable of getting so busy that we forget important things. Humans make mistakes, like forgetting important events. No group of humans is more or less likely to wait to the last minute to vote. Several states were forced to change their mail-in voting laws incorrectly by forcing them to accept after the election. The individuals who won the case said refusing to do this was voter suppression. The problem is, when you win a case at the last minute, many people do not get the message. Changing these laws at the last minute is more unfair than the original law. Many individuals that didn’t know the rule was changed by the court at the last minute, who wanted to place the ballot in the mail on Election Day, did not. The group on the winning side will be more likely to hear the last minute changes. This is discrimination.

While serving in the military, I voted by absentee ballot. The instructions are confusing and difficult for all individuals. They should make the instructions easier to understand. This doesn’t mean we should ignore security. There is a balance that must be struck, not ignored. It is extremely easy for election officials to refuse to follow security procedures that could result in votes being rejected. In a polarized period, where many individuals label security concerns “racist voter suppression,” it is conceivable that untrained election officials could ignore security laws. If a red county follows ballot rejection rules while a blue country could refuse to follow the rules, this is a disadvantage to counties that do. All should follow the same rules. We do not get to choose which laws to follow.

The problem is that even manual recounts will not pick up much of the manipulation. As an example, if a poll worker in a state requiring voter ID doesn’t enforce the law, it’s impossible to retroactively judge what happened or which vote or how many were was effected.

Since observers were not allowed, “hard evidence” is lacking. States affected by the above “irregularities” should redo the entire election or throw out all results from rule breaking counties. This means Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should vote again on the same enforcement playing field. This isn’t Trump’s fault, it’s the fault of the election officials who broke the laws and created an unfair advantage.

Alan Burke

The Path To Socialism

Dear Editor,

One of Creepy Uncle Joe’s close advisors on the COVID-19 situation has presented a plan calling for another national lockdown but with a new twist. Not only lock down small and middle sized businesses, but also pay people their lost wages and those businesses their lost profits.

So let me get this straight – that which makes up the largest source of jobs, which in turn generates the largest source of income in the form of taxes, which is what the federal government needs to operate, which would be the very source needed to give out all that money.

I’m no economist and I haven’t stayed at a Holiday Inn but even I can figure out that none of that adds up. Even if they “raise taxes on the rich” to try to pay for it, even if they “tax the rich” at a 100 percent tax rate, they couldn’t even begin to come up with enough money to meet that ridiculous plan. Even a blind man could see that. But what it would do is create a situation where somebody could begin justifying the idea of oh, I don’t know, nationalizing selected industries “for a brief period of time during this national emergency in order to meet the needs of the American people.”

But wait – that’s, that’s socialism! And that’s just something the Bad Orange Man is using to scare people into submission. That would never happen here. We, the (National Socialist) Democrat Party, the party of the people, the party of The Squad and their overwhelming popular programs which will bring peace, prosperity and manna from heaven for all, would never let that happen. At least not until we were sure we could make it stick.

If Bunker Joe Biden is declared to be the winner in this election, this is just one example of the kind of “administration” we can expect until the real powers behind the throne decide it’s time to put their real choice president into place, at which point the final downfall of the republic, the real civil war will begin. And make no mistake there are plenty of true Americans that will “not go quietly into that good night.” They will stand up for what made this country what it was. They will stand up for keeping this country a free, independent, constitutional republic.

Alan Marshall