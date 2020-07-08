More Chinese Health Threats

Dear Editor,

Once again we are seeing a potentially dangerous situation for the US and the world concerning two more health threats out of China.

First, there is a suspected case of bubonic plague, aka “black death,” which killed 50 million people in the 14th century. There have been four reported cases out of Inner Mongolia including a couple that died from the disease. The bubonic plague is one of three types of plague caused by bacterium Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic bacteria usually found in small mammals and their fleas. Second, there is a new form of the swine flu. The G4 virus is a strain of the H1N1 swine flu that can infect humans and that exhibits “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus.”

Why does all this sound eerily familiar? The bigger question is, what is the federal government going to do? Personally, I believe there needs to be an immediate, total quarantine of any and all travel and transportation into and out of China. Identify anyone who has been there in the last 30 days and have them quarantined and tested for possible contamination. Anyone coming into the US from China or has been in China in the last 30 days needs to be isolated in quarantine until their condition can be determined.

While the bubonic plague can be treated with antibiotics, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the potential for complications is there. We’ve already been through one bout of swine flu and, again, with the ongoing pandemic, we cannot afford to take any chances.

Whatever WHO tries to tell us, we need to politely listen, thank them for their concern, then tell them to go pound sand, we’ll deal with this.

Alan Marshall