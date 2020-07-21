Americans Good And Decent People
Dear Editor,
We’ve never been here before with a pandemic raging throughout our country and an impotent leader in the White House. So where do we go from here? Here’s a three-pronged approach:
First, if you’re a person of faith, pray without ceasing for this country and those suffering in various ways, and if not a person of faith, do what you do in your own way to make a difference.
Second, reach out to all those who might need help in this difficult time, always keeping in mind to do what you can, with what you have, where you are.
Third, vote in November for those who have compassion and care about easing the hardships of those in dire straights.
We can do this because we Americans in our hearts are good and decent people who want the best for our families and all those around them. We need to earnestly embrace this reality and work mightily to create a fair and just society – one that works for all. And always know and remember that real power is found in serving others with love.
Bob Kollar
Are Confederate Statues Murdering People?
Dear Editor,
- How many blacks have been murdered in the last seven days in the United States?
- How many of them were murdered by confederate statues?
A. Wayne Hinson
Or we could just re-elect the best President since Ronald Reagan.
Agreed
I believe President Trump stands up for what’s best for ALL Americans and we should stand up for him
Dear Editor,
I agree with the three-pronged approach made by Bob Kollar but I disagree with his assessment of the current President. I don’t consider our current leader “impotent” or lacking in compassion. I have been observing the Presidency since the time of President Dwight D. Eisenhower so I have seen the good, the mediocre and the bad. Some Presidents are more accomplished than others and this one stands out for his long, long list of accomplishments. He supports the American people and is looking out for them. That’s what drives him every minute of every day. What I am also seeing now is several different entities all working together in an attempt to destroy our current system of Capitalism, Freedom and replacing it with Socialism, Totalitarianism. This has been going on behind the scenes for decades but now it is out in the open. The Progressive Left is on a mission to replace not compromise. So, when you vote in November keep all of this in mind. FYI, I am an Independent voter and I want the very best for my country and my fellow citizens. God Bless America.
Agreed
Well, da Prez ain’t very likeable. Do we need to be friends? I suppose we would have loved Hillary?
Who we want in the White House is a tough SOB…..uh, any suggestions?
Yvonne:
Great post!
America First!
@BobKollar, Nicely put!
Baah baah baah
@Hinson, Your point would be?
Let me know if you are a blonde, and I will explain it very slowly. And yes, Bob Kollar very nicely spelled out the defective thought process of a liberal, if one can call regurgitating the liberal mantra thinking. Lizzy, I’ve seen enough of your letters to think you might be much less miserable in a socialist paradise such as Cuba, Venezuela, or even North Korea. The people who live there and can’t escape probably don’t share your views, but the “leaders” certainly do.
Oh Wayne, what a brilliant letter!
How many whites have been murdered in the last seven days?
How many were murdered by whites trying to make lives better for “other” people?
Even though you see it in your news that way, maybe check the stats. More white people kill white people than black people kill black people in the US every year. More white people are likely have used illegal drugs in their lifetime but far more black people are imprisoned for it.
Maybe it’s because there is a statue of a Confederate in front of the court house. Maybe it’s because people like you think this is okay because statues aren’t living beings that do things directly to someone else and certainly the statue itself couldn’t have intention (completely ignoring the affect it ya on it’s community). But I think it’s because you are scared to be a little uncomfortable and know you’d probably lose the contest of life with most people if you were actually on equal footing.
Don’t be scared, Wayne.