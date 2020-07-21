Americans Good And Decent People

Dear Editor,

We’ve never been here before with a pandemic raging throughout our country and an impotent leader in the White House. So where do we go from here? Here’s a three-pronged approach:

First, if you’re a person of faith, pray without ceasing for this country and those suffering in various ways, and if not a person of faith, do what you do in your own way to make a difference.

Second, reach out to all those who might need help in this difficult time, always keeping in mind to do what you can, with what you have, where you are.

Third, vote in November for those who have compassion and care about easing the hardships of those in dire straights.

We can do this because we Americans in our hearts are good and decent people who want the best for our families and all those around them. We need to earnestly embrace this reality and work mightily to create a fair and just society – one that works for all. And always know and remember that real power is found in serving others with love.

Bob Kollar

Are Confederate Statues Murdering People?

Dear Editor,

How many blacks have been murdered in the last seven days in the United States? How many of them were murdered by confederate statues?

A. Wayne Hinson