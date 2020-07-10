Language Is A Weapon
Dear Editor,
In a letter titled “Lights Out,” I was addressing how those that want to destroy America are using tactics from past masters of social destruction such as Mao, Lenin, Marx and Goebbels, to herd the majority of the shallow thinking masses in the direction they wanted, making them think they were the problem and only when they stared thinking correctly, aka, the propagandist’s way, were they going to quit being part of the problem.
The first step, which has already happened, is to undermine and eventually take over the main sources of communication and information distribution. In other words, the mainstream media. This includes what is commonly referred to as social media. This, more than the mainstream media, is a strong source of distributing misinformation due to its overwhelming power and reach.
Language is far more powerful a weapon then people realize. Subtly altering the meaning of words is a form of brainwashing, plain and simple. It can be used as a carrot or a stick depending on your goals. And what makes it easier is when the masses are improperly or undereducated. The sooner you can plant the seed, the stronger end result.
The other part of this travesty on the American people is how people in power, people with influence, people constantly in the public eye will use words in a flippant manner that are capable of inciting violence, capable of placing an undeserved stain on an individual, a family, a group, on someone who simply disagrees with them. Simply exercising your God-given constitutional right to free speech, no matter how vile someone else may consider it, can and will get you fired and your life and family destroyed. And this is done by a small group of people who make a loud noise and convince others, i.e. businesses and corporations who think that same mob is speaking for a majority, to drive things their way. If these businesses and corporations were to take time to think instead of allowing knee-jerk reaction to drive them, would find they are being duped. What will correct this? When the majority speaks up and uses the same tactics as the minority mob. The bottom line will prove how little effect the mob can have.
Wake up, America. Quit being sheep and join us sheepdogs standing against the howling wolves who only want to take without helping.
Alan Marshall
Why the editors at the Rhino Times continues to give print space to your alarmist drivel is beyond by rationale ability to understand.
To compare private industry terminating people for highly inappropriate public behavior (on social media or in public in general) to the likes of Mao, Lenin, etc… is as pathetic as a ‘Karen’ ranting at some random person of color walking where she doesn’t think they belong. Free speech is still perfectly free here in the US. Yet you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater and no private industry or company is required to post, share or even allow hateful speech or openly ignorant speech from their staff or customers. I don’t have answers on how to handle the rampant false information and how it spreads on social media. It does warrant conversation. I just doubt your alarmist attitude is helping the conversation at all. a conversation.
Go back to bed and put the tinfoil hat on before you lose too much sleep.
For three years, Democrats in Congress crammed impeachment down our throats instead of doing what they were elected to do!
Well said Alan. The lights are out because there is a major disconnect in the electrical system in the brains of these individuals and you are quite right that it is the result of a lack of education or brainwashing by the educational system. I asked several of my younger friends and relatives what we celebrate on the Fourth of July. Not one could answer correctly. These included college graduates with master’s degrees. We do not educate our children, we simply entertain them so that they move through a system that does not have the ability to teach. When a high school graduate cannot perform simple addition and subtraction without a calculator, they should have never been promoted to middle school. Of course, the educational establishment says the crisis is due to inadequate funding. The problem is a lack of accountability. If the system does not produce results, it needs a complete overhaul. The reason China is out performing the US in STEM areas is because the educational system in that country works. I fear that our grandchildren will need to learn Mandarin because we are too blind to the problems within our own country. It will be a race to see who destroys our country first, the socialists or China.
The people have no one to blame but the useless functionaries they keep putting in office, who get rich off the public treasury. Term limits would be a start. But never, ever overestimate the intelligence of the average American voter. Do some damn due diligence.
Thank you for your comments Alan Marshall. We The People need to take back our country from the “howling wolves” aka the Mainstream Media, Hollywood Elites, Academia, Social Media and others trying to control and take away our freedoms. Everyone out there should read “Rules For Radicals” by Saul Alinsky. God bless the United States of America, the American Flag, the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star Spangled Banner. Wake up America or we will lose it all.
I share Alan Marshall’s views regarding the use of language. One of the greatest dangers of socialism is the way those in control manipulate words to obtain a favorable outcome. These ivory tower elitists are control freaks on a bad power trip. The contempt they have for humanity disqualifies them from being allowed positions of power. Therefore, it is imperative that we vote these people out and keep others like them from getting elected. But then, what do I know. I’m just a 58 year old deplorable with an attitude!
Absolutely agree. This has been going 30 or more years.