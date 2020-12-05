Ballots Shipped Across State Lines

Dear Editor,

Why were pallets of ballots being transported across state lines?

Where did they go?

“Up to 280,000 Ballots ‘Disappeared’ After Trip to Pennsylvania From NY: Amistad Project Director by Jack Phillips

“As many as 288,000 ballots for the 2020 U.S. election ‘disappeared’ in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, after being transported by truck from New York, according to Phill Kline, the director of the legal group Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project.

“Kline, a former district attorney and Kansas attorney general, said he received evidence that between ‘130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election had been shipped from Bethpage, New York, before the ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared’ on Oct. 21. Kline cited statements from a U.S. Postal Service subcontractor whom he described as a whistleblower.

“Kline also asserted in a statement that Postal Service workers were engaged in ‘widespread illegal efforts’ to influence the election. At least one whistleblower said that they transported thousands of prefilled ballots across state lines, which, if true, would be a federal crime. His group made an ‘estimate’ of the number of ballots that disappeared.

“The man identified by Kline as the whistleblower, Jesse Morgan, a truck driver for a USPS subcontractor, said at the news conference that he was driving a truck filled with up to 288,000 ballots on Oct. 21, according to Just The News. The truck – and ballots – disappeared from a USPS depot in Lancaster after he dropped it off there, he said.

“Morgan added that Postal Service personnel exhibited ‘odd behaviors’ that ‘grossly deviate[d] from normal procedure and behavior’ on that day. The driver said he was transporting completed mail-in ballots with addresses in Harrisburg, but he had to deliver his ballots to Lancaster, which he felt was unusual. That was before the trailer ‘disappeared,’ in Morgan’s words.

“Another USPS whistleblower, Ethan Pease of Madison, Wisconsin, said during the news conference that he works as a USPS subcontractor and alleged that he was told the post office was planning to backdate tens of thousands of mail-in ballots before the Nov. 3 election. Pease and Kline asserted that it was a bid to circumvent the submission deadline for ballots.

“In a statement, the Amistad Project stated it obtained sworn testimony that suggests that ‘over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.”

Alan Marshall