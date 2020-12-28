American Taxpayers Being Extorted
Dear Editor,
Where is the outrage over this incredibly obvious financial fraud being perpetrated on the American people? Why are there no protesters outside the local office of every representative and senator who signed on to this extortion of American taxpayers?
We are supposed to be overwhelmingly grateful, we are supposed to be genuflecting to these self-styled lords and ladies who see themselves as our saviors. We are supposed to be singing hosanna on the highest to these clowns, these crooks, these parasites and their various sycophants and minions, all of whom have never missed a very generous paycheck during this crisis, something that can’t be said for those of us that are forced at gunpoint, at the threat of imprisonment, to give up our money to pay those salaries!
We are supposed to be all that and more over a $600 check while they spend billions – billions on crud that has no relation to the COVID crisis, billions being sent overseas for more crud that has no bearing on the suffering of the average American! Our money that should be going to help Americans that are hurting! It’s like the scene from Oliver Twist where he walks up with his bowl extended and a begging look on his face as he says, “Please sir, may I have some more?” and the man stares arrogantly down his nose at him and bellows “More!?”
And they don’t care that it’s their imperial edicts that have put American citizens in a position of losing everything they have worked for. They don’t care because they have theirs, continue to get theirs and with this bill have ensured it won’t stop anytime soon.
I want to make it quite clear that this applies to both the Republican and the (National Socialist) Democrat Party. There are a few brave exceptions on both sides that will be vilified by the mainstream liars and propagandists who will try to make people believe those patriots don’t care about Americans because they spoke out against this travesty.
And there is one more group that needs to be called out – the sheeple that are sitting on their behinds, wringing their hands, and whining about this and the election crisis. This happens because of you. This happens because you won’t pick up a pitchfork or a torch and make what should be your outrage known.
Remember, they work for you!
Alan Marshall
Electors Get To Vote Twice
Dear Editor,
I am a supporter of democracy, so I think that the Electoral College should be abolished. I thought that it was wrong for a voter to get paid to vote. Electors get paid to vote for candidates. I thought that it was wrong for someone to require a voter to vote for someone that they don’t want to vote for. Most electors are required to vote for a certain candidate. What about ”one person one vote”? Electors get to vote twice for president.
If allowing electors to choose a president on a national level is a good idea, then why not allow electors to choose the governor on the state level? You could create an “electoral high school.”
Some say that we should keep this system because that is what the founding fathers wanted. The founding fathers wanted senators to be chosen by state legislators. and they wanted the person that came in second for president to become vice president. Can you imagine if Joe Biden’s vice president was Donald Trump?
The Electoral College needs to be abolished.
Chuck Mann
Maybe us good old Americans should hire some “peaceful protestors” like the ones that looted and burned down cities across the country in the name of “racism.” They certainly got attention and nearly every major company in the country started sending in great sums of money for the “cause”. The Washington politicians don’t hear the common man’s complaints–they are too interested in the “just cause of the week” that the media identifies. Can we stop sending in our taxes? No, because our employer has to take the money out of our checks and send it in each month. So how do we stop this radical spending for items that are not even in our own country? Let’s have a “Million Taxpayer March” on Washington and indicate that when April 15 comes around, they can come and get their money in person. Another possibility, make Biden, Nancy and Chuck sign each check for the gifts that we taxpayers are giving to fund programs in countries that despise the US anyway. Then, each week, they have to publish the amounts of the checks and who received them in the classified section of every newspaper in America.
We need politicians that understand checks and balances. How can we continue to fund every nation in the world when we are 21 trillion dollars in the hole? Wake up America, this cannot continue!
So what I hear Chuck Mann saying is he wants 4 or 5 states, the overwhelming number of which are liberal/socialist, to decide who is President.
He wants states like south Dakota who has a small population, to be made second class citizens with literally no say in our CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC. We are NOT a democracy. And I hope to God we never become one.
The constitution was amended by the 12th to change the vice presidency as you described. It was amended by the 17th to change direct election of senators as you described.
The process for those changes were laid out by Article V, at the founding. If you don’t like the Electoral College, call an Article V Convention of the states or convince 2/3rds of both houses of Congress to begin the process. Then convince 3/4ths of the states to ratify the proposal (s).
Good luck.
Good luck to all of us if we ever turn into the democracy that Chuck seems to think he wants.
The founding fathers came up with the Electoral College because they knew that one day California and New York would be populated my a majority of lunatics, and socialist idiots.
Chuck Mann has no clue about how, and why, our government exists as it does today.
First, he should understand our country is comprised of sovereign states that form our country. Ever heard about states rights? The two senators from each state was a check on the potential of larger populated states from exerting their interests on the whole country versus their own state.
If we were to abolish the Electoral College, states like New York and California would hold a much larger power than the state of North Dakota.
Chuck? Go back and do some reading on the Electoral College and how it serves to benefit all citizens, not just those in the most populated states.
Also, we are not a democracy, but are a representative “republic” of states which form our country. The all powerful federal government gets it power through the representatives of each state.