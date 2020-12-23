Vaccine Distribution Not Based On Science

Dear Editor,

Consider this headline:

“Revealed: Every single US state is being advised to consider ethnic minorities as critical groups for vaccination with half prioritizing black and Hispanic residents over white.”

“California, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina , and Indiana are among those who have listed equity as a ‘key principle for vaccine distribution’”

Can these spineless, gutless, instigators of racial strife and violence do anymore to create further racial strife? They aren’t just pouring gasoline on the fire; they’re pumping out tankers through fire hoses. They are giving the white supremacists and neo-Nazi skinhead groups more ammunition in the form of propaganda by playing on peoples fears and concerns about the health of themselves and their families. You want to get people whipped up into a level of frenzy that would motivate them into (in my opinion) justifiable violence, tell them you’re using race instead of common sense and science to decide if their loved ones get a lifesaving treatment.

The powers that be have been screaming “we must follow the science!” as their excuse to destroy thousands of small businesses and the lives of their owners and workers. So why aren’t we going to “follow the science” when it comes to a major step towards combating this pandemic? Oh, that’s right, it’s not “socially acceptable,” it’s not “racially balanced.”

I want Grand Duke Cooper to go on TV and radio across North Carolina and tell his subjects, “I’m sorry, there’s not enough vaccine to go around to save Grandma and Grandpa, but we can be socially/racially sensitive.” If there are not huge crowds outside the governor’s castle, preferably with pitchforks and torches, day and night then I guess that is a sign that they have won.

Anybody that feels the same as I do will be automatically labeled a heartless racist and I know I’ll be the first. I don’t care! The term “racist” has been thrown about so much and used in attempts to destroy so many people that it has become near toothless. When I’ve been accused of it, I will jump back, but I won’t change my stance.

I believe we’re going to see an even bigger rise in racially motivated violence and positions only because people have been backed into a dangerous corner where it’s literally life or death for them and their loved ones based on race, not science.

Alan Marshall