Hearts Shattered By Murder
Dear Editor,
I’m Robin Freedman, sister of Mark Freedman. On Nov. 3, my brother was murdered while leaving his restaurant, Mark’s on Dolly Madison. Our hearts are shattered. Mark was a unique man, a wonderful brother and true friend. Mark lived in Greensboro for over 40 years, owned three restaurants and was committed to his art and to the community.
It’s been over a month; the killer remains free. Since Nov. 3, there have been an additional 13 murders. On Dec. 11, I read: “Council Requires Police to Do More But Provides No Support.” There is a violent crime crisis in Greensboro. The City Council has ordered the Police Department to take on more work but has offered no additional funding or staffing.
I salute law enforcement, put faith into their work. They are dedicated but overwhelmed. To solve these crimes, they need funding immediately, for staff and technical experts.
As we continue navigate our grief, I continue to be touched by the outpouring of support we receive from the community. Greensboro is a special place; I understand why my brother chose to call it home for over 40 years. With that encouragement, I won’t give up until we find my brother’s killer.
Robin Freedman
The Real Ethical Concerns Over COVID-19 Vaccination
Dear Editor,
Before I begin this discussion, I’d like to explain previous letters. We haven’t developed a coronavirus vaccine despite intense efforts over decades to develop a common cold vaccine. Holding Americans hostage with draconian isolation policies with large scale attacks on personal freedoms and biased implementation until a vaccine was produced was despicable. The current development of a COVID-19 vaccine is a testament to medical science. It is also a testament to President Trump. Realistically, this vaccine is the best and strongest COVID-19 stimulus.
The problem is that medicine is not always as exact or precise as portrayed. There is valid disagreement among medical professionals about the COVID-19 vaccine. Like all medical interventions, risks may occur. We are currently entering the post marketing research phase of clinical trials. Often, we do not know the full extent of risks until this post marketing research occurs. There may, or may not, be negative side effects of the vaccine that have not been identified during earlier phases.
The good news is that earlier phases drastically increase the chance of identifying negative side effects. This new phase does include close scrutiny to reduce harm. However it is possible to have serious unknown side effects. Earlier phases have limited sample sizes that don’t always match the population characteristics. Historically, vaccines have been approved only to have approval removed once post marketing research demonstrated serious negative consequences. As an example the first, not current, rotavirus vaccine was removed in later phases of approval after the risks were deemed greater than benefits. The current generation of rotavirus vaccine is safe.
This is where ethics plays a huge role. In the current paradigm, individuals will rush to receive the vaccine, not because of realistically weighing medical risks and rewards, but to maintain individual rights and keep financially secure. The real medical risk of the virus is much less than felt due to over intense restrictions. The restrictions are encouraging individuals to take a vaccine to avoid restrictions. This is unethical.
Alan Burke
I am proud of this this publication and it’s editor! Thank you for a great news paper with honest and free press.
I want to comment on Robin Freeman’s letter. I offer condolences to her entire family. We live near Marks Restaurant and have had several great dinners there. A great and unthinkable loss to our community!! Life is precious and those to take it should suffer great consequence. I pray this family is able to find justice in this life, but let me assure them that as a Christ follower I believe with all of my heart this murdered will find Justice either in this life or in eternity, which will be eternal damnation unless he repents of his sins. If he is reading this, I pray he repents and reaches out to the Freeman family for forgiveness as well as to the Lord. To the Freeman’s, I pray you can forgive this person.
Risk assessment is an area of science in which I practice. The fact that we are seeing tremendous increases in Covid-19 cases can be attributed to many factors. The super spread events, more testing, faster test methods, accuracy or lack of in the testing. While the number of cases is rapidly increasing, the resulting death rates are still in the low percentage of individuals with the virus. While death is something that we are concerned with, the fact is that just like in war, there are going to be deaths in a health pandemic of this magnitude. The question that we as individuals must answer concerning taking the vaccine is simple. Does the likelihood of being infected and having a non-recoverable result outweigh the potential possibility for an adverse effect from the vaccine that has not been observed with a worse outcome than having the virus. Obviously the answer from a probability and statistical standpoint is that the potential for an adverse effect from the vaccine is significantly less for those people in general good health. If you choose to “wait” for potentially unknown effects from the vaccine, the probability that you will contract the virus increases significantly. How long do you wait? When is enough data sufficient to give you the confidence to get the vaccine. Please don’t fall for the negative spin that is being given to the vaccine resulting from concerns over personal freedom. True personal freedom requires one to consider all the facts, predicted outcomes and then make personal choices. However, it also requires application of common sense.
I am saddened to learn about the death of Mark Freedman. I just somehow missed that, but I don’t think all murders are being reported. I met him 30+ yrs ago at a dinner party he was hosting. This is a terrible loss to the community
Why have we not heard from our news channels like WFMY, FOX8 and the other local news that Greensboro has a massive violent crime problem. It certainly appears to be the case. Why have hard questions not been ask to our mayor and the city council. We should not keep letting this happen. It will only get better when our police are fully funded and we begin to come down hard on criminals. Crime never gets less until you run the criminals out of town. We need to fund the police with all they need. We will not need good schools if our crime rates don’t come down because everyone who isn’t a criminal will move. Then our city council can try and tax the criminals. Good luck with that!!!!
The criminal element (and yes, there is such a thing) have been emboldened by the fawning over George Floyd, a career criminal, and the adulation amd empathy of the mass media for BLM, and their criminal activity. As they realise there are no longer any sanctions for violence, so they feel free to indulge their natural proclivities.