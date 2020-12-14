Sad Day For Our Country

Dear Editor

Today I read the report of the Supreme Court’s decision to deny debating and ruling upon the lawsuit brought by the State of Texas et al. against the swing states of the 2020 general election. I love the Constitution as much as I hope that our justices do, and have spent many years studying various interpretations of it through case law. As such, I am profoundly disappointed in the court this day.

The referenced case was not about the candidates, but about allowing some states to set aside the US Constitution while others adhere to it. It was about rewarding those who ignored the rule of our most sacred law so that they could manipulate an election.

Had the defendants passed their electoral process changes early enough in the year through their respective state legislatures, then I would be defending their constitutional right to certify their election results; however, they did not do this, and the result was that the votes of my wife and I, and millions of other citizens who did vote the right way, are of less effect.

If SCOTUS can set aside the US Constitution on such an important issue, then I see no reason why any state or citizen should continue be beholden to it as well. That is the message our high court sent to America today. It is sad, it is disturbing, and it shows an utter lack of faith in the respective state legislatures and the US House of Representatives to fulfill their constitutional obligation to remedy this constitutional crisis and select the next president.

This evening I took Ducat’s Constitutional Interpretation and Abraham’s Judicial Process texts off the shelf of my office and packed them away; the information in them was rendered moot by a panel of Supreme Court Justices who disregarded the Constitution. What caused these nine people deny Texas’ petition? Cowardice, bias, or even a perverted interpretation of our founding document, I don’t care. It is done. What will replace my books on the shelf I do not know, but our future as a nation is more uncertain than ever. My prayers will continue for our courts and our other leaders, but any hope I had that this nation could turn a positive corner have evaporated. At least God cannot be voted off His throne or ruled into obscurity by any number of people wearing black robes.

Scott A. Adamsons

What Happens To Voter Fraud

Dear Editor,

It appears that the (National Socialist) Democrats have successfully pulled off the largest case of voting fraud in the history of the United States. But it creates a major question that as hard as I look I can’t find the answer to.

What if all these investigations reveal there was in fact wide spread voting fraud and illegal activity both on the state and federal level. And in that revelation it is determined that President Trump did in fact win the election. What then?

I cannot find anywhere an answer to that question. This situation has never been faced before and most likely never conceived of. Would Biden and his soon to be replacement be removed from office and President Trump installed? Would it be a case of “too bad, so sad” and Biden remains in office (at least until they decide to replace him with Harris)? Either way, half the country would be outraged, like they aren’t already, at the final call.

Add to this witches brew of fraud and deceit the graduates of the Joseph Goebbels school of journalism who hide under the title of unbiased reporter, mainstream media and social media. They bent over backwards, in spite of being obvious about it, to hide the facts about the Biden crime family and their activities.

To say this did not affect the election outcome as much as the illegal activities of the (National Socialist) Democrat Party in manipulating the results in key states is a sham. A poll showed that 10 percent of Democrat voters were not aware of the Biden family activities and had they known it would have affected their vote. This shows that there is a severe problem with people not paying attention to what is being done by the people they seem to blindly follow. It shows a lack of desire by people to research, on their own, on the candidates and their positions and instead relay on the MSM and social media for their information.

My whole point is supported by the fact that after Nov. 3 they started letting the truth trickle out. And you’ll also notice that they are still suppressing it by concentrating more on the fight to save our election process.

The talk of secession is beginning again. I can’t say I support that, but lately I am beginning to think I can’t dismiss it either.

Alan Marshall