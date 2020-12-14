Sad Day For Our Country
Dear Editor
Today I read the report of the Supreme Court’s decision to deny debating and ruling upon the lawsuit brought by the State of Texas et al. against the swing states of the 2020 general election. I love the Constitution as much as I hope that our justices do, and have spent many years studying various interpretations of it through case law. As such, I am profoundly disappointed in the court this day.
The referenced case was not about the candidates, but about allowing some states to set aside the US Constitution while others adhere to it. It was about rewarding those who ignored the rule of our most sacred law so that they could manipulate an election.
Had the defendants passed their electoral process changes early enough in the year through their respective state legislatures, then I would be defending their constitutional right to certify their election results; however, they did not do this, and the result was that the votes of my wife and I, and millions of other citizens who did vote the right way, are of less effect.
If SCOTUS can set aside the US Constitution on such an important issue, then I see no reason why any state or citizen should continue be beholden to it as well. That is the message our high court sent to America today. It is sad, it is disturbing, and it shows an utter lack of faith in the respective state legislatures and the US House of Representatives to fulfill their constitutional obligation to remedy this constitutional crisis and select the next president.
This evening I took Ducat’s Constitutional Interpretation and Abraham’s Judicial Process texts off the shelf of my office and packed them away; the information in them was rendered moot by a panel of Supreme Court Justices who disregarded the Constitution. What caused these nine people deny Texas’ petition? Cowardice, bias, or even a perverted interpretation of our founding document, I don’t care. It is done. What will replace my books on the shelf I do not know, but our future as a nation is more uncertain than ever. My prayers will continue for our courts and our other leaders, but any hope I had that this nation could turn a positive corner have evaporated. At least God cannot be voted off His throne or ruled into obscurity by any number of people wearing black robes.
Scott A. Adamsons
What Happens To Voter Fraud
Dear Editor,
It appears that the (National Socialist) Democrats have successfully pulled off the largest case of voting fraud in the history of the United States. But it creates a major question that as hard as I look I can’t find the answer to.
What if all these investigations reveal there was in fact wide spread voting fraud and illegal activity both on the state and federal level. And in that revelation it is determined that President Trump did in fact win the election. What then?
I cannot find anywhere an answer to that question. This situation has never been faced before and most likely never conceived of. Would Biden and his soon to be replacement be removed from office and President Trump installed? Would it be a case of “too bad, so sad” and Biden remains in office (at least until they decide to replace him with Harris)? Either way, half the country would be outraged, like they aren’t already, at the final call.
Add to this witches brew of fraud and deceit the graduates of the Joseph Goebbels school of journalism who hide under the title of unbiased reporter, mainstream media and social media. They bent over backwards, in spite of being obvious about it, to hide the facts about the Biden crime family and their activities.
To say this did not affect the election outcome as much as the illegal activities of the (National Socialist) Democrat Party in manipulating the results in key states is a sham. A poll showed that 10 percent of Democrat voters were not aware of the Biden family activities and had they known it would have affected their vote. This shows that there is a severe problem with people not paying attention to what is being done by the people they seem to blindly follow. It shows a lack of desire by people to research, on their own, on the candidates and their positions and instead relay on the MSM and social media for their information.
My whole point is supported by the fact that after Nov. 3 they started letting the truth trickle out. And you’ll also notice that they are still suppressing it by concentrating more on the fight to save our election process.
The talk of secession is beginning again. I can’t say I support that, but lately I am beginning to think I can’t dismiss it either.
Alan Marshall
I think if folks want to leave the USA, I see no reason why they cannot. That includes States.
Any state should not be made support another’s fiduciary irresponsibility. Why should we pay for the California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey wasteful spending?
There are several countries that use the U.S dollar, such as Liberia or Ecuador, no reason a State could not. There would be chaos in SS, Medicare, other entitlements. All can could worked out, most eliminated. We are entitled to keep what we earn.
Why would there be chaos? All those South Carolinians (you know they’ll be first) will opt out. There money will still be in the good ol’ US of A. Their new nation will certainly provide them the entitlements you talk about. Not to mention their military will be so strong with those 14 year old rifle enthusiasts!
There is no legal pathway for a state to secede. And… this time it would look very different. You’d be asking the rural parts of a state to secede without the urban parts (in most states). Good luck getting Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greensboro to leave when “NC” decides they’ve had enough.
The SCOTUS obviously decided that the biggest election fraud to take place in our country’s history was not worthy of a hearing. This issue has to be the most important case brought before the court this year. Why not hear it. The justices could always say there was no evidence shown and dismiss the case at any time. To simply take the position that individual states have no standing in this matter is an easy out. If fraud has taken place in an election that cancels the votes of entire states due to the Electoral College process, then how does this not provide legal standing. Now, no matter what investigations the Justice Department undertakes and regardless of their findings, once the delegates to the Electoral College have cast their vote, there is no turning back as many states do not bind their delegates to the vote of the people. The state governments could simply take the position that their delegates could vote anyway regardless of the ballot counts. Our country is in a perilous situation when we cannot count on the highest court in the land to adjudicate such a crisis as fraud in a presidential election.
“Of course Texas, you have every right to decide how Michigan governs itself.”
By the way, it is now illegal to support the Panthers because that would have negative consequences on the great state of Texass
There is no dispute that many states changed their voting laws. In a federal elections, voting laws can only be changed at the federal level. SCOTUS simply bailed. Pure and simple.
The Texas lawsuit was addressing the fact that those states changer their voting laws without following the law as it applies in their state.
Texas was NOT trying to tell these states how to run their elections, they were addressing the violations of those states as they affected the final outcome thus negating the lawful votes of their citizens and the will of the people across the country.
On a side note, I’ve noticed more and more people afraid to make their actual names known. Why? What are you afraid of? If you believe in your opinion and your stance, own it.
An embarrassment to all who have made America Great. Unfortunately like the Racing Flag, the civil unrest will begin. I understand that two justices felt it needed to be heard. The picture now is for each state to go it’s own way through the court system. It would be inspiring should those state AG’s and state legislators also follow strengthening their interpretation of protection’s now into law before the incoming AG commands otherwise to abolish our constitutions. Then perhaps the coming unrest will be appeased to their state support to protect their votes and constitutional rights. A Proud American Patriot