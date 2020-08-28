‘Peaceful Protestors’ With Guns
Dear Editor,
I knew this kind of thing was inevitably going to happen when I started seeing these roving bands of vandals, thugs, miscreants, oh, for the benefit of the those that worship at the shrine of the mainstream liars, “peaceful protesters” wandering the streets armed and taking opportunities to try to look tough by taking threatening stances and squaring off against unarmed citizens and armored (I’m still chuckling at those morons) police vehicles.
Now we have two people killed and one wounded, shot by one of these street animals. All you left leaning supporters that get your panties in a wad when you see people openly carrying their weapons at marches; notice they don’t brandish them in a threatening manner. You don’t see them squaring off against unarmed people, blocking their way home or squaring off against police. I don’t include the couple that was being threatened by a mob.
Of course, the left leaning, gun hating/fearing liberals will totally ignore all the points I just made to try to use this as another reason for taking away people’s guns.
I am not advocating turning our streets into something out of Tombstone or Dodge City. What I am saying that the very people that get the vapors when they see people on the right properly, safely and, most importantly, legally carrying their firearms. I would also point out there is a video of one of these “peaceful protesters” putting a gun in the face of a camera crew covering the riots, but I haven’t seen anything about that from the mainstream liars.
Again, (National Socialist) Democrat governors and mayors carry a major portion of the responsibility for this madness. They stood and continue to stand by, wringing their hands, whining about the unrest, and telling their law enforcement officers and officials not to do their job or “you might make them madder.” They only care about trying to show the mob how woke they are instead of defending and protecting the hard working, tax paying business owners and citizens of their cities and towns.
The contrast is obvious yet ignored by the left and those that choose to wear blinders and earplugs hoping if they ignore it hoping it will go away.
There are sheep who cower before the wolves, and then there are sheepdogs that stand before the wolves. I count myself among the sheepdogs – and I have rabies.
Alan Marshall
New information shows this was a 17 year old kid that had no business having a weapon in the first place. Further information is coming out that points to the possibility of self defense, and yes there is video to support that argument.
It doesn’t change the fact that some idiot allowed this kid to have a weapon, and allowed him to be in that situation. As a 20 year parachute infantry/special operations solider with combat experience I can tell you a 17 year old kid with no training or experience or supervision had no business being there.
I was just watching the news where ‘peaceful protestors’ are getting into the face of people leaving the President’s speech in DC screaming, threatening physical violence and in one case knocking down an elderly man jyst because of his political beliefs. I didn’t see this at Dear Leader’s speeches.
This is getting to be dangerous times folks.
More like a wolf in sheepdog’s clothing. You think you are the protector – but the protector of what? The right to have a gun? The right to say whatever you want just because you are allowed to? It more and more seems you believe people have an innate right to be terrible people (I’m not saying criminals), and I guess they do. But it seems like that is the right that you want to protect instead of asking, encouraging, and demanding that people (all people) to simply be better people.
People are very upset, many of them rightfully so. You complain about HOW they protest – as though protesting has a clearly defined set of rules and social guidelines for how they MUST happen. You think the problem with this protest is that it might change policing? That a group of people saying they are scared somehow threatens you? (Alan, I’m genuinely unclear about what you are so threatened about – I’m not trying to push buttons here). Then, you stir up that fear, suggesting to others that if they talk or compromise or negotiate with their neighbor, their neighbor will loot their home, pillage the town, and all sorts of other violent terrible things. Finally, you call to action and say THE solution is to be ready to fight and shoot your neighbor, your fellow citizen, perhaps even your brother or sister.
Can I propose a different strategy? Let’s talk about it and LISTEN to each other. I understand you don’t want your guns or freedom of speech taken away. I hear that you have concerns for your safety if police disappeared. I can see you are worried that if poverty stricken people somehow have more status in their community you might lose some of yours. I, for one, am not interested in taking anything away from you and I want to assure you that diversity is a keystone in any thriving society. I want EVERYONE to not only feel, but be safe in their homes and their communities.
If the only tools you have are a gun and a hammer, you’re probably going to try to build a wall around your problems and then shoot your way out of them. Fortunately, we also have eyes, ears, brains, and hearts to use the multitude of tools to come up with creative, innovative, and promising solutions.
Respectfully.
@MW, beautiful.
“But it seems like that is the right that you want to protect instead of asking, encouraging, and demanding that people (all people) to simply be better people.”
If people are nice and are civil to me, I give back in kind. I only get defensive (key word here, “defensive”) if someone is threatening me. Not talking bad or disagreeing with me but getting aggressive.
“Then, you stir up that fear, suggesting to others that if they talk or compromise or negotiate with their neighbor, their neighbor will loot their home, pillage the town, and all sorts of other violent terrible things. Finally, you call to action and say THE solution is to be ready to fight and shoot your neighbor, your fellow citizen, perhaps even your brother or sister.”
Site your source. Where have I ever implied that a good defense is a strong offense. If my neighbor is threatened, I am more then willing to be there to help. As I’ve said time and time agin, I never go looking for trouble, but if someone wants to start it I will not back down. I’m nice until it’s time to not be nice.
A few years ago there was an anti-gun rally in Greensboro and I was there counter-protesting…not looting, burning and acting out, but expressing my views in a civilized manner. I got into discussion with several of the anti-gun people and we had a CIVILIZED DISCUSSION, not a screaming match. I actually shook the hand of a few of these folks after agreeing to disagree.
Please don’t try to paint me as some right wing radical Proud Boy/KKK supporting whack job. I am also not the racist you have tried to imply. You’ve never met me, don’t know me or anyone that does know me, or anything about what I have done in the past.
If they want to talk, fine, let’s talk. But if being willing to stand up to people making threats, to bullying, to people that have said they are going to kick my a**, or done the same to others regardless if I know them or not, then I guess I am a right wing radical whack job, but one thing I’m not is a spineless wimp who runs away.
MW. You should tell that to the “ peaceful protesters” BTW there is a set of guidelines for how to protest… the constitution or does that little piece of history belong in a cemetery with the rest of our history?
@Alan, I love how you, the Republican party and your overlard, say this is all the Democrats fault. Sorry, dude, Biden isn’t President yet and ALL THIS protesting, looting, violence and 180,000 DEAD Americans and counting is the COMPLETE RESPONSIBILITY of none other than Donald “The Con Man” Trump. It is that simple. Absolute and complete failure of leadership. Even worse than NO leadership, he constantly fans the flames to throw meat to you and your brethren. He is not the president of the people, he is the dictator of the republican party. Thank goodness EVERY day 100’s of prominent registered republicans are publicly endorsing Biden because they care and love their country instead of a party that has been hijacked by an incompetent, criminal madman. I could vomit at the pictures of an irresponsible campaign rally set up with the PEOPLE’s house as a backdrop.