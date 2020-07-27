The mainstream media trumpets the number of total COVID-19 cases in the state every time it increases more than usual.
A number that isn’t reported very often – perhaps because the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) only reports the number once week, on Mondays, and it isn’t obvious on the COVID-19 Dashboard – are the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
That Monday number is available under “Reports” on the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, similar to the way that deaths can be found if you look under “Cases” and check the boxes for deaths.
The number of “recovered” keeps increasing, just like the number of cases keeps increasing.
For Monday, July 27, the number people who have recovered from COVID-19 listed by NCDHHS is 92,302. The total number of COVID-19 deaths reported is 1,790. The total number of cases reported since March is 114,338.
That means that the total number of active cases in the state is 20,246.
When you consider the state has a population of 10.5 million, having 20,246 active cases of COVID-19 doesn’t sound like nearly as many as the case total constantly reported by NCDHHS, which currently stands at 114,338.
Another figure that NCDHHS reports but hides is the number of COVID-19 deaths, which has been on a downward trend since it hit its peak on May 25 with 33 deaths. There is a lag in reporting deaths and the last date for which NCDHHS considers the number of deaths accurate is July 13, when 10 deaths were reported. The week of July 7 to July 13 there were a total of 105 COVID-19 deaths reported, an average of 15 per day. The week of May 25 to May 31 there were a total of 165 COVID-19 deaths reported, an average of 23.5 deaths per day. The decrease in the number of deaths per week from the last week in May to the week of July 7 to July 13 is 36 percent.
Another encouraging figure is that, since July 13 when 10 percent of the tests were positive, the rate of positive results has been 7 percent or 8 percent. So for the past 13 days the rate of positive tests has not been above 8 percent.
With both the fatality rate and the percentage of positive cases trending down, and the total number of active cases in the state at 20,248, it would appear the state is headed in the right direction.
Fascinating read, John Hammer. It’s interesting that there are about 10.5 million people in the state of North Carolina. With 20,246 active cases, as reported here, less than 0.2% of the state currently has COVID. That would indicate 99.98% currently do not have a COVID diagnosis. Is that really enough to halt schools and keep our economy mostly shut down??
I did some checking of my own and according to the state, there are a little over 2,000 active cases in Guilford County (population approximately 590,000). Current active cases = 0.34%. People who do not have an active case = 99.66%. Astounding numbers if you look at it from that perspective but it never, ever is reported this way. I see a glass half-full/half-empty scenario here.
It sure is astounding how we get the total case numbers and very little transparency about the active cases. It’s time the media starts reporting the real numbers, and we need to start calling them on it. Thanks to The Rhino for occasionally addressing these issues. The media needs to be honest and dig a little deeper into the data. How many of the total cases are people who have received a positive antibody test? How does the state/county record those numbers, or do they record the positive antibody tests at all? Do they tack those numbers onto the current daily total and then automatically consider them “recovered?” I’m curious about the people who have tested positive and were not hospitalized. How sick were they? Are we keeping track of this because that kind of data would go long way into tamping down the collective freak-out and would shed insight into how the disease truly is affecting us, both in North Carolina and the US. I get the strong feeling there are strategic forces out there that really don’t want us to know that. I encourage your readers to keep asking questions, and I highly expect The Rhino will do the same.
Sorry about my typo in the first paragraph. I mean 99.8%. I got a little crazy typing 9s. Still, it’s a huge number of people without a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Amen, ITWR! The reality is this is a panic-dammit, not a pandemic!
There’s a small German study out there identifying significant heart damage for over 75% of those with serious complications from the virus. Is it related to other possible health conditions? We simply don’t know.
The author of this article and the first person commenting here appear to be in complete denial that the spread of the virus is accelerating in North Carolina, following the same pattern as other southern states.
There’s just too much we don’t know about this virus.
We don’t know if this virus is causing people long-term damage.
We don’t know if children can transmit the virus as easily as adults.
We don’t know if there is real immunity after infection.
Why are we taking chances with this virus when all we need is a little compliance….wear the masks, create some reasonable social distance, avoid large gatherings, and keep the schools closed until we aren’t seeing community spread of the virus. This will buy us all crucial time for better treatments and a safe vaccine.