The mainstream media trumpets the number of total COVID-19 cases in the state every time it increases more than usual.

A number that isn’t reported very often – perhaps because the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) only reports the number once week, on Mondays, and it isn’t obvious on the COVID-19 Dashboard – are the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

That Monday number is available under “Reports” on the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, similar to the way that deaths can be found if you look under “Cases” and check the boxes for deaths.

The number of “recovered” keeps increasing, just like the number of cases keeps increasing.

For Monday, July 27, the number people who have recovered from COVID-19 listed by NCDHHS is 92,302. The total number of COVID-19 deaths reported is 1,790. The total number of cases reported since March is 114,338.

That means that the total number of active cases in the state is 20,246.

When you consider the state has a population of 10.5 million, having 20,246 active cases of COVID-19 doesn’t sound like nearly as many as the case total constantly reported by NCDHHS, which currently stands at 114,338.

Another figure that NCDHHS reports but hides is the number of COVID-19 deaths, which has been on a downward trend since it hit its peak on May 25 with 33 deaths. There is a lag in reporting deaths and the last date for which NCDHHS considers the number of deaths accurate is July 13, when 10 deaths were reported. The week of July 7 to July 13 there were a total of 105 COVID-19 deaths reported, an average of 15 per day. The week of May 25 to May 31 there were a total of 165 COVID-19 deaths reported, an average of 23.5 deaths per day. The decrease in the number of deaths per week from the last week in May to the week of July 7 to July 13 is 36 percent.

Another encouraging figure is that, since July 13 when 10 percent of the tests were positive, the rate of positive results has been 7 percent or 8 percent. So for the past 13 days the rate of positive tests has not been above 8 percent.

With both the fatality rate and the percentage of positive cases trending down, and the total number of active cases in the state at 20,248, it would appear the state is headed in the right direction.