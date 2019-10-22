The High Point economic development team has not only won a lot of contests with other cities to attract new business lately – it’s also now won an award for the way it reports those victories.

The High Point Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has won an international “Excellence in Economic Development” award for its 2018 annual report titled “High Point: Where Great People Make Great Things Happen.”

In articles earlier this year, the Rhino Times has mentioned how well written, photographed and laid out the EDC’s annual reports are – as are the group’s other reports – and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) just recognized that fact by presenting the High Point EDC with the award at the IEDC Annual Conference in Indianapolis.

Each year, the IEDC gives out awards to acknowledge successful and effective efforts in economic development. The IEDC’s “Excellence in Economic Development” awards recognize “the world’s best economic development programs, partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders.”

There are 34 award categories that honor organizations and individuals. Those awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world after a nomination process. IEDC received submissions from 12 countries this year.

IEDC Board Chair Tracye McDaniel, who works for TIP Strategies in Texas, stated in a press release that the awards honor the best of the best.

“The recipients of IEDC’s ‘Excellence in Economic Development’ awards represent the very best of economic development and exemplify the ingenuity, integrity and leadership that our profession strives for each and every day,” McDaniel stated.

High Point EDC President Loren Hill said this week that he’s very proud of the award.

“It is an honor to again have one of our annual reports recognized by the IEDC,” said Hill, who accepted the award at the event on behalf of his organization. “The City of High Point had many economic development successes in 2018 – and I am pleased that IEDC believes our report conveyed that good news well.”

Hill makes an important point: One necessary condition of having a substantial annual report is having a lot of good news to report in the first place.

High Point and Guilford County could be on the verge of some more good news when it comes to the area’s job market. There have been several closed door meetings between local economic development officials and elected officials in recent weeks and that may mean something good is on the horizon.

The High Point EDC’s annual report was judged on the following criteria: “effectiveness, clarity of message, innovation/creativity, quality/completeness of information, contribution to the economic development profession, and overall value for economic development efforts.”

The report can be found online at highpointedc.com.

The High Point EDC is a department of the city. It’s a public-private partnership that works with office, industrial, and retail clients to help retain and expand existing business and industry in the High Point area and to attract new businesses to the area.