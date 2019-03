What is going on? I thought Guilford County had shut down the internet sweepstakes storefronts but a place has opened back up on West Market Street in the Food Lion Shopping Center. Did something change in the law?

These homeless people that are going to receive 26,000 taxpayer dollars could be hired by the City Council to work for a street paving company and actually earn what they are being paid. It is a new idea called work to earn.