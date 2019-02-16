Mrs. Alice Womble Thomason, 91, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Well Spring surrounded by her loving family.

At her request, no formal funeral or visitation will be held. She will be interred at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern, NC.

Alice was born April 8, 1927, in Greensboro, NC; daughter of the late William Hugh and Alice Armstrong Womble. She graduated from Greensboro High School and attended Mars Hill College and Women’s College; known now as UNCG. Alice was a member of Junior League, and a board member of Lineberger Cancer Research Foundation, Chapel Hill. She was a notable cook, which inspired her to write and publish the Figure 8 Island Collection cookbook. Alice volunteered at Wesley Long Community Hospital for many years, loved fashion merchandising and designs, crossword puzzles and all things floral. Alice continued to make friendships across the state before returning to Well Spring for the remaining 18 years of her life. Her zest for meeting people and making friends, always finding a connection was her remarkable gift.

In addition to her parents, she was widowed by Walter Scott Holman, Jr., and Dan Richardson Thomason, Mrs. Thomason was preceded in death by her son, Walter Scott Holman, IV; sisters, Catherine Womble, Frances Womble Reich; brother, Dr. William H. Womble; brother-in-law, Franklin A. Holman and nephew, William Hugh Womble, III. She is survived by her children, Hugh A. Holman (Lynne) of Myrtle Beach, Alice “Sissy” Holman Chesnutt (Marc), Ann Holman Little (Steve), both of New Bern and grandchildren, Hugh Holman, Jr., Katie Holman, Parker Honeycutt (Drew), Marc Chesnutt, William Little and Harrison Little.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude for all the loving care she received at Well Spring as well as from the team of Hospice of Greensboro and Palliative Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to hospice locations of your choice.

