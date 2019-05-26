Hughlene Bostian Frank, 72, of Greensboro, died at her home along with her beloved husband, Bill in a tragic fire on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Hughlene was born January 8, 1947, in Iredell County, NC, the daughter of the late Hugh Lee and Tina Caldwell Bostian. She is survived by her brother, Terry Bostian and wife, Bonnie in Seneca, SC; nephew, Brian Bostian and wife, Tracey; grandniece, Carissa and grandnephew, Evan of Huntersville. Hughlene and her beloved husband, Bill Frank, would have celebrated their 50thwedding anniversary on June 21, 2019.

Hughlene loved her family, friends and life. Everywhere she went she made friends as she spread kindness and encouragement to others. She was known for her loving and compassionate spirit and strived to make a difference in so many lives. As a child, she remembered sitting on the steps of her church in her home town, holding a candle and singing, “This Little Light of Mine, I’m Going to Let it Shine,” and that is exactly what she has done over the years. She is a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Hughlene also had a passion for gardening. She loved to walk with her friends and family through her beautifully landscaped flower garden and share stories and the history of her favorite plants and flowers.

Hughlene was part of the first graduating class of the newly renamed Appalachian State University in 1968 earning a degree in math. Following graduation, she began teaching math at Aycock Junior High in Greensboro for two years.

Hughlene’s desire to give herself generously led her down the path to help causes where she felt she could make a difference. She became active in the Greensboro Symphony Guild, the Historical Museum, the Preservation Society, and the American Red Cross serving on each of their boards. She was a graduate of Leadership Greensboro and Leadership North Carolina.

Hughlene began supporting her alma mater stating that she had tremendous pride in being an Appalachian graduate and that she wanted to make a difference in student’s lives.

She served on the ASU Board of Trustees for eight years and was on the ASU Foundation Board of Directors and the Beaver College of Health Sciences’ inaugural advisory board. She and her husband, Bill Frank, established the college’s first endowment in nursing. They established the lead endowment for the university’s visiting writer’s series in 2004, which was named the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series; she also served for 21 years as a founding member of the ASU College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Council.

In 2013, Appalachian honored Hughlene for her exceptional and long-standing dedication to the university with the Alumni Association’s Outstanding Service Award.

Hughlene’s memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 North Greene Street with a gathering of family and friends to follow in the Haywood Duke Room.

The family requests with gratitude that memorials in Hughlene’s name be made to Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.

