Donald Ray Moore passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 81 after recently being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Don was born in St. Claire County, Illinois where he met and married Jean Bronsman, his childhood sweetheart and wife of nearly 63 years. Don is survived by his beloved wife and children, Cynthia Olson (Dan) and Teri Olson (Barry). He was predeceased by his son, Douglas. Don was much loved by his 4 grandchildren, Erik (Kelsey), Alaina, Christian and Luke. He was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandson in June. He was also survived by many close friends.

Don called St. Louis “home.” He was a life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

Don worked as an Electronics Specialist with Bell Labs before moving to Greensboro, North Carolina in 1982 where he worked as the Engineer in Charge of undersea surveillance. As part of the SOSUS team with AT&T, he travelled the world. AT&T awarded him Engineer of the Year in 1987. Don was outstanding in his field. He was a well-respected colleague and mentor to many.

Don served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. In addition to being a patriotic American, Don was the most handsome sailor.

Don was also an avid darts and horseshoes player, winning several trophies, including the titles of Missouri State Champion, Class J, in 1980, and second place in the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association Class I in 1983.

Over the years, Don was unconditionally loved by his three dogs, Sunshine, Sunny and Rocky. Each became his “shadow”, following him everywhere he went.

Don was famous for his BBQ pig snoots and for his sense of humor. He approached life from a common-sense point of view and was able to offer a useful perspective to complex problems.

Don will be remembered as a strong and brave man, a hard worker, and as a man who lived life fully on his own terms.

A Memorial honoring Don will be held at a future date. For those who wish to make a donation in Don’s memory, this can be made to Hospice of Greensboro – Beacon Place, or the Greensboro Humane Society.

