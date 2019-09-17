If you complain that you never get invited to a party, today is your day.

That’s because everyone, including you, is invited to “United Way’s Annual Community Celebration to End Poverty” later this month.

The United Way of Greater Greensboro is asking everyone in the community who’s so inclined to join the organization on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., for a family-friendly celebration that will feature live music by JujuGuru, food trucks and plenty of fun.

Attendees of sufficient age will be treated to some fine craft beer from Natty Greene’s and will have access to food trucks including Bandito Burrito and Classic Cookout.

During the three-hour event, the results from this year’s “Pacesetter Campaign” – which started back in July – will be announced. That campaign includes 10 companies or organizations that decided to conduct their United Way campaigns early in order to set the pace for a successful community-wide campaign.

Here are the 2019 Pacesetter Campaign participants: