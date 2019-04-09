The Guilford County Board of Commissioners often have a lot of unpleasant tasks – listening to angry speakers from the floor, conducting tough rezoning hearings, managing a large budget with limited funds and so on – however, one of the unquestionably nice parts of the job is getting the chance to honor young people and their accomplishments – as the board did recently for the Southeast Guilford Lady Falcons basketball team.

On Thursday, April 4, the Board of Commissioners honored that championship team. On Saturday, March 16, the Lady Falcons, seeded number 2 in their tournament, won the NCHAA Class 3A Women’s Basketball Championship in a very exciting game against the team seeded number 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson.

At the meeting, the commissioners approved an official resolution honoring the team, shook hands with the players and coaches, had them stand in front of the dais for a group photo, and let them say a few words at the podium.

The resolution was read by Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Alan Branson, who knows a thing or two about Southeast High School since he had some success as a baseball player there in the mid-‘80s

“Thank you for your time, your hard effort, your good work throughout the year,” Branson told the accomplished team of young women.

“You’ll remember this, when you get to be my age,” he said.

The resolution Branson read pointed out that the Southeast Guilford Lady Falcons “made history with their high-caliber style of play as they utilized the full court to force 17 turnovers and score 19 points from Waxhaw Cuthbertson.”

The resolution also pointed out that the team showed great determination and impressive teamwork in the very close game.

“Together, with their unrelenting determination and spirit, the Southeast Guilford Lady Falcons became the first No. 2 seed team to ever win the state title in the program’s history,” it noted.

It continued, adding that Guilford County “is duly proud of the Southeast Guilford Lady Falcons for their tremendous accomplishments, and wishes to express its congratulations and appreciation to them.”