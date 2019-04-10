When it comes to promoting the new High Point Rockers baseball team and BB&T Point, the new stadium in downtown High Point, city officials and team staff are pulling out all the stops. In the latest announcement – in a string of announcements preceding the first home game in May – on Wednesday, April 10, the team revealed that the new stadium will get a visit from none other than the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales.

Not only that – there will be free beer there as well and all attendees will get a photo-op with the horses.

The Rockers will host the world-renowned team of horses on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. Team officials are calling it “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” The event, which will last two hours, will be the official launch of the partnership between the Rockers and the Budweiser brand for the 2019 season, as well as for future years.

Ken Lehner, the High Point Rockers president, said the Clydesdales will be part of a bigger event to show off the new ballpark to the fans.

“This will be the first official event open to the general public at BB&T Point,” Lehner said on Wednesday, “and to be able to do so in conjunction with the Clydesdales and Budweiser really makes it special.”

Lehner said there will be a lot for people to see.

“In addition, we encourage everyone to come take a sneak peek of the wide variety of signature areas of the ballpark such as our Catalyst Club, Craft Beer Room, Home Plate Perch, pink visiting clubhouse, Kids’ Zone and Vintage Seat section,” he said. “The more the merrier.”

According to Lehner, team staff will use the event as a “soft opening” and a training session for the team’s big home opener on Thursday, May 2 against the defending league champions from Sugar Land, Texas.

Fans who want to see the horses and the new stadium on April 28 must go to highpointrockers.com and download a free ticket to be assured admission. In addition, fans that show a valid ID at the event will be able to sample some of the Budweiser products that will be served all summer long at BB&T Point – and everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to pose with the equine representatives of the beer brand.

For the 2019 baseball season, Anheuser-Busch products and other Great Craft brands will be provided by R.H. Barringer Distributing from Greensboro. Each Rockers home game, and other non-baseball events, will feature various Budweiser drinks, as well as other highlights of the partnership, including giveaways and special events.

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their first appearance in1933, so it’s unlikely that any of the horses coming to High Point were part of that original team. The horses were a gift from August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch to their father to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. Over the years, the famous horses have been featured in Super Bowl commercials, presidential inaugurations and many other major national events.