It seems strange that a place that sells dishes and cups can have a cult following, but that’s exactly the type of following Replacements Ltd. seems to have – which is one reason that a yard sale at the business next month can charge an admission fee, draw in a huge number of shoppers from 20 states and get a promotional push from the Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Replacements is having “the ultimate treasure hunt” – an amazingly popular but rarely held yard sale– where tens of thousands of imperfect tableware pieces will be placed on tables in the company’s huge parking lot at 1089 Knox Road, McLeansville, which is just off I-40/I-85 at Exit 132.

Started in the attic of his home by founder Bob Page, Replacements has become the world’s largest seller of vintage – as well as new – tableware, silver and jewelry. Now the half-million square-foot business holds over 11 million pieces from nearly a half-million patterns.

Admission to the Sept. 21 yard sale to end all yard sales is $5 to get in – and that gives you the right, for another $5, to purchase cardboard boxes you can fill with merchandise.

Promotional material for the event states: “Customers are encouraged to bring wagons or carts.”

On Sept. 21, shoppers will also find additional specials inside the company’s main store. Replacements will offer shuttle service to parking areas, and there will be a variety of food trucks on site through midday. The events are handicapped accessible.

Replacements Ltd. Chief Marketing Officer Linh Calhoun said the sale is not to be missed.

“If you are passionate about china and you love the thrill of the hunt, this is the event for you,” she said this week. “This is a special sale, and the last time we held it, two years ago, we had people from nearly 20 states in attendance and customers lining up before 11 p.m. the night before.”

Calhoun added, “Two lovely ladies from Texas even made it a girl’s trip. Now, if that doesn’t entice you to come – not sure what will.”