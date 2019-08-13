Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe waterpark in Greensboro has just announced the newest addition to its attractions lineup – one that the park promises will provide “heart pounding thrills for the upcoming 2020 season.” The attraction, known as “Bombs Away,” isn’t for the faint of heart: It’s a pair of high-altitude, free-fall body slides that each offer a different ride experience, according to waterpark officials.

Opening Memorial Day weekend next year, Bombs Away will put riders up at a height of about six stories. Once they get to the top, the riders can choose between two Bombs Away experiences – an enclosed, translucent looping slide or an open vertical drop slide.

According to a description of the ride provided by Emerald Pointe, “From there, they enjoy a breathtaking view of the Park before stepping into an enclosed, launch capsule where the countdown begins for what will happen next. Within seconds, the floor below drops out, sending riders free falling at 26 feet per second through a heart-pounding adventure before reaching the run out below!”

Bombs Away is also meant to be appealing to friends, family members and other spectators who’ll be able to watch the rider’s descent.

Adam Good, the general manager of Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe, said this week that he expects it to be a real crowd pleaser.

“Bombs Away is sure to become an instant favorite with our guests,” he said, adding that it will be built next to the park’s Thunder Bay Wave Pool.