An historic and well-known High Point hotel is getting a makeover that will also bring a new enclosed event venue to that city.

According to the owner of the J.H. Adams Inn, the hotel is engaging in “a major undertaking that builds on the tremendous progress and development that High Point is experiencing.”

Over the next year, the Main Street property will get $1.2 million in improvements, which will include enclosing the courtyard and making that space an event venue that can be used in all weather conditions every month of the year. The Inn will also be making parking lot improvements, upgrades to the hallways and lobby area and other changes, as well as getting new furniture and furnishings.

Owner Gray Angell said this week that the changes should really help showcase the Inn’s positive attributes.

“The property will undergo extensive exterior improvements including a new porch, along with painting and landscape lighting that will accent the Adams Inn’s wonderful architectural details,” Angell said.

Enclosing the courtyard to make it a year-round gathering area will be the centerpiece of the hotel’s renovation. Angell is working with Peter Freeman, a local architect, as well as with Linda Thorup of Hayden Designs in Winston-Salem, to make sure the Inn’s event space continues to be an attractive place for weddings and social occasions.

Derek Cress, the Inn’s former head chef and current general manager, said this week that “careful consideration is being given to every modern amenity,” and that, he added, includes “audio-visual improvements, an entertainment courtyard bar and flexible space that allows for both indoor and outdoor events with large doors that can be opened when the weather permits.”

The Inn was built by industrialist John Hampton Adams in 1918 as a private residence. In 2015, the neighboring historic Elizabeth House was added to the Inn’s campus. That property has become popular for corporate retreats, workshops, fundraisers and other events, according to hotel staff.