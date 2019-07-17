There’s one type of crime that really seems to be getting popular in Guilford County these days, perhaps because of its simplicity.

A thief walks into a convenience store, restaurant or other business establishment, reaches over the counter, snatches the cash register and runs out with it. There have been several reports of crime with that particular modus operandi in the area recently, and, on Wednesday, July 17, it happened again.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported late Wednesday afternoon that, at 1:47 p.m., a man stole a cash register from the Subway at 6266 Burlington Road in Gibsonville. Authorities are now looking for the suspect that the Sheriff’s Department describes as “a black male wearing a black do-rag on his head, white t-shirt and dark pants.”

The Sheriff’s department has released a photo of the man, which can be seen above.

The suspect (read: robber) entered the Subway, walked around the counter, grabbed the register and ran out with it. He was driving a dark-colored sedan with chrome rims.

Last month, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department sought help tracking down a suspect who was also grabbing registers in Guilford County and Alamance County. That person allegedly stole the registers from restaurants and stores in Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown and Burlington.

In that case, the thief was a black male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, around 6 feet tall and weighing about 220lbs and driving a “dark blue 1990s/early 2000s model Lexus LS400 with temporary NC plates.”

Anyone who knows the identity of the Gibsonville Subway robber or has any information regarding any of the register robberies, should contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department at (336) 641-2680 or call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.