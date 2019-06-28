Every well-meaning organization could use some free money and right now the City of High Point has some to give out.

On Thursday, June 27, High Point announced that the city has set aside $5,000 of its Community Development Block Grant funds for a special “Community-based Initiatives Grant Program.”

That program will provide “mini-grants” to neighborhood associations and watch groups and other community organizations that aren’t certified as nonprofits. Normally, when local governments in the area offer funding for these types of programs, being certified as a nonprofit is a requirement. In this case, however, nonprofits aren’t eligible to apply.

According to a press release sent out by High Point officials Thursday, the grants given out from this block of money must be used “to plan and implement projects that will enhance the lives of people living in low to moderate-income neighborhoods.” The city is looking for things like neighborhood-oriented projects – or events and activities – that benefit seniors and youths, or that help reduce crime or work to increase health awareness.

Other examples of projects that will be considered under the program include those that promote education, awareness and neighborhood beautification – but many other types of initiatives will be considered as well.

Funded projects must be ones that will be completed by June 30, 2020. Area groups such as civic organizations, churches and neighborhood associations are encouraged to apply for the grants, which can total up to $1,000.

A coming workshop will be held to provide information on the program and to help interested parties complete the application. Applicants are required to attend a grant workshop on Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m. – with a repeat session on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.– at the Community & Neighborhood Development Center at 201 Fourth Street in High Point.

Applications will be available on the City’s website on Friday, July 19 following the workshop. The deadline for submitting applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, August 9. Interested parties should call (336) 883-3042 or (336) 883-3041 for more information.

According to the press release on the special grant offerings, High Point, through this program and many others, “aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.”

The city might have ways to go before becoming basically the best city in the country, however, this program should at least help advance High Point in that direction.