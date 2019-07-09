High Point Mayor Jay Wagner announced on Tuesday, July 9, that he really does want to hold onto that seat for another term. He did so by going down to the Guilford County Board of Elections office, paying the filing fee and officially becoming a candidate.

Wagner will face former Guilford County Commissioner Bruce Davis and current Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster – both of whom filed the day filing opened on Friday, July 5.

In late June, Wagner also made it known publically that he would seek another term as the mayor of Guilford County’s second largest city.

Other candidates are expected to enter the High Point mayor’s race before the filing period closes later this month.

Wagner, a native and lifelong resident of High Point, has served as mayor during an eventful time for the city. Since his election in 2017, High Point has engaged in several major projects including the massive downtown renovation centered around the new baseball stadium.

Wagner has stated previously that High Point is a city that he “deeply loves” and he has stressed promoting economic development and improving the quality of life in High Point as two of his major goals.

A father of two, Wagner was the class valedictorian at Oak Ridge Military Academy before getting a degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from NC Central University Law School.

Wagner has served on a wide range of boards and commissions in High Point over the years including service as Chairman of the Board of Directors of YMCA of Greater High Point and as a board member of the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau.