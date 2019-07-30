A popular High Point restaurant that’s played multiple roles in area economic development efforts has added an event center.

High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill said he’s glad to see 98 Asian Bistro expand into the events space area because the restaurant plays a big role in luring new business to the county.

“It’s one of the best restaurants in the triad,” Hill said, adding that it’s “impressively decorated, has great food and an attentive staff.”

“Our office takes clients there,” he said.

The High Point Economic Development Corp. has met there in the past and the restaurant also served as the site for a scene shot for an economic development video made to recruit new business to the area. In addition, the bistro hosted the High Point Rockers baseball team this spring before the first game to give people in the area a chance to meet the players.

“The restaurant is very community focused,” Hill said.

For all those reasons, area economic development officials often wine and dine prospects at the bistro.

The new event center will now offer one more attractive venue in the city for corporate meetings, weddings, large graduation parties and other events.

98 Asian Bistro opened in 2014 in what was previously a former car dealership’s auto service bay. It’s expanded before: In 2016, the bistro added a second dining room in another former auto service bay space.

Now, the restaurant has expanded again by adding the events center in what had been the auto dealership’s showroom.

98 Asian Bistro is located in the historic former Lyles Chevrolet complex at 1800 N. Main St. in High Point in an L-shaped building that’s been repurposed as a retail/service center with numerous tenants.

A wife-and-husband team, Tu Sen and Todd Sen, own and operate the restaurant. In 2016, Tu Sen was named “Businesswoman of the Year” by Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce.

By they way, he said he recommends the “house-made coconut ice cream,” which he said “is an amazing way to conclude a meal.” And Hill knows good food – his wife is something of a gourmet cook.