For the 48th year in a row, the city of High Point is putting on its very popular “Day in the Park Festival” – and the city has quite a party planned for the 2019 incarnation of the event.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the festival will take place at High Point City Lake Park at 602 W. Main St., Jamestown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s not a festival unless there’s music, and there will be plenty of that by the lake this weekend. The band lineup includes Hot Wax & The Splinters, the Boom Unit Brass Band, Kinobe, Pure Flyah and others.

There will, of course, be arts and crafts vendors as well as plenty of activities for the kids.

There will also be a wide variety of food vendors including King-Queen Haitian Cuisine, Porterhouse Burgers, Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ and Bavarian Nut Hut.

For those wondering why High Point is holding it’s festival in Jamestown – well, it’s not: Though High Point City Lake Park has a Jamestown address, the park and the lake – Koonce City Lake – are in the High Point city limits and are owned by the City of High Point. Festivalgoers should also not bother themselves with the fact that the Koonce City Lake, which has Jamestown address, is in High Point and is nowhere near Koonce City.