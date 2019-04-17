April is Public Health Month and, for the Guilford County Health Department, that’s more than just a fancy name for the month famous for its showers that bring May flowers. In fact, all month long, the county’s Health Department is holding a wide range of events meant to enhance health in Guilford County.

Guilford County Health Director Merle Green said the effort isn’t just targeting the community in April – it’s also targeting Health Department staff. For instance, she said, the month includes a “field day meeting” for department staff that will include a lot of trail walking.

“We are promoting healthy activity and we will be engaging our staff in healthy activity,” Green said of the month of April.

On Wednesday, April 17, the department will participate in a “Healthy Fun Fair” at NC A&T University from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the student health center on that campus. The event, which will feature a DJ battle as well as games, food and music, will also, of course, include health vendors and health-related demonstrations and information booths.

On Saturday, April 20, as part of Public Health Month, there will be a car seat check for child safety at the Greensboro Fire training Center on Church Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, on Wednesday, April 24, the department is holding free health screenings at the county’s Maple Street location in Greensboro from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – and, on Friday, April 26, free health screenings will also be available at the Maple Street building from 8 a.m. to noon. In addition, on that Friday, free blood pressure screenings will be offered at the Health Department’s walk-in clinics in downtown High Point and 1100 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. Those will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 26.

To close out the month, on Saturday, April 27, the department will offer a healthy cooking demo at 9 a.m. at the grand opening of the High Point Farmer’s Market at 901 N. Main St. in High Point, and, on Monday, April 29, it will offer smoking and vaping cessation information in the lobby of the Maple Street building in Greensboro.ar