Greensboro is just about in the dead center of the pack when it comes to the best and worst cities for being single, according to a new study.

In recent years, there’s been a lot of debate over whether or not Greensboro is a good place to be when you are romantically unattached, but a new study by Apartment List on “The Best & Worst Cities for Singles” ranked Greensboro 66th out of 130 cities included in the study.

Apartment List, a San Francisco-based national real estate and technology service that attempts to link up renters with landlords, conducted the new study to coincide with National Singles Day, which, as you probably did not know, is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Cities were ranked using a weighted score that was based on “satisfaction with local dating opportunities, percentage of singles in the area, date affordability [and] satisfaction with social life.”

Atlanta ranked as the top city for singles, while Stockton, California came in as the worst place for singles in America.

According to the study, overall nationally, men tend to view their dating experiences more positively than women. On average, 36 percent of men rated themselves as satisfied, compared to 25 percent of women.

After Atlanta, the top five cities for singles were: