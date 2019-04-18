Greensboro College unveiled a new athletics logo on Wednesday, April 17 as part of on-campus celebration of the college’s annual Give4GC 24-hour day of giving.

“In a liberal-arts institution as old as this, some things never change because they are our ethos; they are in our DNA and always will be,” President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D., told a crowd of about 200 students, faculty and staff gathered outside Main Building. “They are in our DNA and always will be.

“But as times change, so do the styles and tastes of the generation entering college, and so our brand must evolve.”

The new logo and spirit marks replace logos that had been used for more than 20 years.

“I want to reassure you all that we are still One Pride, our logo will still depict a lion and lioness, and our main color will still be green — in fact, that green color will be standardized,” Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski said. “But the new logo is more modern looking. It presents Leo and Leona as equals, in the spirit of this college’s long tradition of equal opportunity. And we think it’ll be more fun.”

The crowd whooped and applauded when the new logo was revealed.

“We are proud of our new athletic branding and excited about the visibility they will give us in Greensboro and in the USA South Conference,” said Jena Miller, the athletic department’s senior woman administrator.

The college’s athletics department, Department of Institutional Advancement and Department of Student Development cooperated on the project with input from students, faculty, staff and alumni. A Florida-based firm, Lure Design, assisted with the logo and spirit mark design.